Defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs will host Bengals in Week 2

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will be challenged early, with their first two games of the 2024 NFL regular season against two AFC juggernauts.

After opening the season against the Baltimore Ravens on "Thursday Night Football" on Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals, also at home on Sept. 15, CBS Mornings announced Tuesday.

The 4:25 p.m. ET game against the Bengals pits the quarterback rivalry between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes, one game after Mahomes faces the reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, meets with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the AFC championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Jan. 29, 2023.

The Chiefs are 0-2 vs. the Bengals during the regular season when both Burrow and Mahomes start, and 1-1 in the playoffs.

The full NFL schedule will be released Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL schedule: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs host Joe Burrow, Bengals Week 2