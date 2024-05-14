Defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs will host Bengals in Week 2
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will be challenged early, with their first two games of the 2024 NFL regular season against two AFC juggernauts.
After opening the season against the Baltimore Ravens on "Thursday Night Football" on Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals, also at home on Sept. 15, CBS Mornings announced Tuesday.
The 4:25 p.m. ET game against the Bengals pits the quarterback rivalry between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes, one game after Mahomes faces the reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
The Chiefs are 0-2 vs. the Bengals during the regular season when both Burrow and Mahomes start, and 1-1 in the playoffs.
The full NFL schedule will be released Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET.
