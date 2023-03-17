Defending state champs embrace Rupp atmosphere and oust North Laurel from Boys’ Sweet 16

Defending state champion George Rogers Clark didn’t waste any time declaring its intent to repeat in taking down North Laurel 62-54 in Friday’s final first-round game of the 2023 UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 in Rupp Arena.

Sparked by 10 first-quarter points from point guard Sam Parrish, the Cardinals jumped to an 18-5 lead over the Jaguars and barely looked back.

“I was feeling great,” said Parrish, who scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half on his birthday. “It was just another day, another game we had to win playing against a great team.”

Combined with the Frederick Douglass win over Martin County earlier in the evening, the Clark matchup with North Laurel drew 14,734 to the evening session with a nearly full lower bowl of the arena on hand for the nightcap.

“What an atmosphere,” Clark Coach Josh Cook said. “There was a lot of people, a great environment.”

While North Laurel and University of Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard could not pull off an upset, Sheppard did provide a couple of highlight-reel moments with a dunk and a deep three in the first half to try to keep his team in it.

North Laurel’s Kyler Elza, right, pressures George Rogers Clark’s Sam Parrish (12) during their first-round state tournament game in Rupp Arena on Thursday night. Parrish scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half.

“In the first quarter of a Sweet 16 game against the defending champs, you can’t score five points,” North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine said. “We tried to fight back from that, but you get down 13 in the first quarter, it really puts you in a tough spot.”

END 1. George Rogers Clark @WinCity_BBall 18, North Laurel 5. Jags are stone cold from the field and @samuel_parrish1 is having whatever he wants. 10 pts for Parrish, including this putback of his own miss. 2023 Boys’ #KHSAASweet16 pic.twitter.com/qPeieGCjLh — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) March 17, 2023

Parrish keyed Clark’s early run, which also set up his teammates’ success later in the game. And he crashed the boards for a team-high nine rebounds.

“We’ve got a pretty unselfish team. They understand that Sam had the right matchup,” Cook said. “So we fed Sam and let Sam make the plays. One-on-one, guys, when he’s going like he is tonight. He’s, he’s very, very good. So happy birthday to him.”

In the second half, Clark’s Jerone Morton and Reshaun Hampton helped keep North Laurel at bay, each hitting a pair of three-pointers in the third period as the Cardinals extended their lead to as many as 22 points. Tyleik Maxwell tacked on a third quarter three as well. Hampton finished with 16 points.

Morton, the 10th Region player of the year, finished with 19 points despite having to guard Sheppard much of the night.

“I’d pick (Morton) over anybody,” Cook said. “This is his third straight Elite Eight, his third straight regional championship. … I don’t know if there’s any player in the state that wants to compete like him.”

AND 1. George Rogers Clark @WinCity_BBall 41, North Laurel 28. @MortonJerone with the circus shot midway 3Q. Jags unable to get a stop against this GRC team. 2023 Boys’ #KHSAASweet16 pic.twitter.com/QILSGy1AUC — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) March 17, 2023

Clark’s defense proved to be a major factor as well. The Cards limited North Laurel to 29 percent from the field in the first half and 42 percent for the game while Clark made more than half its shots and six of its 13 three-pointers.

As North Laurel scrambled to cut Clark’s lead to single digits late in the fourth quarter, Trent Edwards scored five clutch points down the stretch to stem the tide. The 6-foot-8 Edwards’ impact went well beyond his five points, though, Cook said..

“He’s our defensive anchor,” Cook said. “He probably contested I would say at least 50% of their shots.”

Reed Sheppard (3) scored 23 points in his final high school game. The North Laurel star will suit up next season for the University of Kentucky.

George Rogers Clark’s Jerone Morton (11) scored 19 points in Thursday night’s win.

The game marked an end to Sheppard’s illustrious high school career. The McDonald’s All-American will next step on the Rupp floor as a Kentucky Wildcat this fall. Sheppard helped guide North Laurel to its second straight 13th Region title.

“It stinks right now,” Sheppard said. “In the locker room, hugging teammates for the last time, you never want to do that. They’re my best friends.

“But, you know, it’s been a heck of a ride. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

