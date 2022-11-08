Defending doubles champs fall in title match at WTA Finals

SCHUYLER DIXON
·1 min read
  • Veronika Kudermetova, left, of Russia, high-fives doubles partner Elise Mertens, right, of Belgium, in the final of the WTA Finals tennis tournament against Barbora Krejcikova, and Katerina Siniakova, both of the Czech Republic, in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    1/4

    WTA Finals Tennis

    Veronika Kudermetova, left, of Russia, high-fives doubles partner Elise Mertens, right, of Belgium, in the final of the WTA Finals tennis tournament against Barbora Krejcikova, and Katerina Siniakova, both of the Czech Republic, in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Barbora Krejcikova, top left, of the Czech Republic, hits behind doubles partner Katerina Siniakova, right, also of the Czech Republic, in the final of the WTA Finals tennis tournament against Elise Mertens, bottom left, of Belgium, and Veronika Kudermetova, of Russia, in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    2/4

    WTA Finals Tennis

    Barbora Krejcikova, top left, of the Czech Republic, hits behind doubles partner Katerina Siniakova, right, also of the Czech Republic, in the final of the WTA Finals tennis tournament against Elise Mertens, bottom left, of Belgium, and Veronika Kudermetova, of Russia, in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Katerina Siniakova, left, talks with doubles partner Barbora Krejcikova, right, both of the Czech Republic, in the final of the WTA Finals tennis tournament against Veronika Kudermetova, of Russia, and Elise Mertens, of Belgium, in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    3/4

    WTA Finals Tennis

    Katerina Siniakova, left, talks with doubles partner Barbora Krejcikova, right, both of the Czech Republic, in the final of the WTA Finals tennis tournament against Veronika Kudermetova, of Russia, and Elise Mertens, of Belgium, in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Katerina Siniakova, top, of the Czech Republic, hits over doubles partner Barbora Krejcikova, bottom, also of the Czech Republic, in the final of the WTA Finals tennis tournament against Veronika Kudermetova, of Russia, and Elise Mertens, of Belgium, in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    4/4

    WTA Finals Tennis

    Katerina Siniakova, top, of the Czech Republic, hits over doubles partner Barbora Krejcikova, bottom, also of the Czech Republic, in the final of the WTA Finals tennis tournament against Veronika Kudermetova, of Russia, and Elise Mertens, of Belgium, in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Veronika Kudermetova, left, of Russia, high-fives doubles partner Elise Mertens, right, of Belgium, in the final of the WTA Finals tennis tournament against Barbora Krejcikova, and Katerina Siniakova, both of the Czech Republic, in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Barbora Krejcikova, top left, of the Czech Republic, hits behind doubles partner Katerina Siniakova, right, also of the Czech Republic, in the final of the WTA Finals tennis tournament against Elise Mertens, bottom left, of Belgium, and Veronika Kudermetova, of Russia, in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Katerina Siniakova, left, talks with doubles partner Barbora Krejcikova, right, both of the Czech Republic, in the final of the WTA Finals tennis tournament against Veronika Kudermetova, of Russia, and Elise Mertens, of Belgium, in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Katerina Siniakova, top, of the Czech Republic, hits over doubles partner Barbora Krejcikova, bottom, also of the Czech Republic, in the final of the WTA Finals tennis tournament against Veronika Kudermetova, of Russia, and Elise Mertens, of Belgium, in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens beat defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 to win the doubles title in the WTA Finals on Monday night.

Kudermetova and Mertens won six consecutive points after falling behind 7-2 in the champions tiebreaker before closing things out on their second match point.

No. 6 Caroline Garcia faced seventh-seeded Aryna Sabalenka for the singles championship later Monday.

Krejcikova and Siniakova were trying to finish off a dominant season that included titles at all three of the Grand Slam events in which they competed. It was just the fourth loss of the season for the Czech duo, which was trying to become the seventh doubles team to defend a WTA Finals championship.

Kudermetova and Mertens needed less than an hour to beat Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs in the semifinals, then carried over that momentum into the first set of the final.

After winning the last two games of the second set to force the tiebreaker, Krejcikova and Siniakova raced to the big lead in the tiebreaker before faltering on the temporary indoor hard court at Dickies Arena.

The event was moved to Texas from China over concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault. Coronavirus restrictions also played a part in the decision. It’s the first WTA Finals in the U.S. since 2005.

Kudermetova and Mertens avenged a loss to Krejcikova and Siniakova in the Australian Open semifinals.

Mertens is a three-time major winner in doubles, including the 2019 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open with Sabalenka.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Inside a $37.6 Million NYC Penthouse With Unobstructed Views of the Entire City

    This full-floor, jewel box-like home is located in Manhattan's Financial District.

  • Kari Lake Called John McCain a 'Hero' When He Died — Now She's Calling Him a 'Loser'

    "My father will always be an icon and the people of Arizona deserve someone better than Kari Lake," Meghan McCain tells PEOPLE of the Arizona gubernatorial candidate's remarks

  • Stanback ready to play for Alouettes against Tiger-Cats in CFL East semifinal

    MONTREAL — William Stanback is ready to carry a full workload. His timing couldn't be better. The Alouettes running back has only been given a limited number of carries since returning from a broken ankle sustained in Week 1. But as Montreal prepares for Sunday's CFL East semifinal against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Stanback feels better than he ever has this season and is poised to help the Als earn their first playoff win in eight years. "This was the ultimate plan of me just being back and gett

  • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has win streak end in semifinal of Paris Masters

    PARIS — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak has come to an end. The Montreal native fell to Denmark's Holger Rune 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Paris Masters. Auger-Aliassime won 16 matches in a row, including three ATP Tour titles, before the loss in Paris. He beat Rune last Sunday in the Swiss Indoors final for his third consecutive title. Auger-Aliassime struggled to keep up with Rune on Saturday, who relied heavily on his returns to outlast the Canadian. "I saw some statistic

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Canadian women sacrifice for the cause en route to Rugby World Cup semifinal

    Canada has lived up to its ranking of third in the world by making the final four at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, with No. 1 England awaiting it in the semifinal this weekend. The Canadian women have got there the hard way, putting day jobs aside and fundraising to pay bills while England players are on professional contracts from the Rugby Football Union, their governing body. The Canadians say their commitment to the cause has only brought them closer, on and off the field. "A lot of th

  • Canada's Gushue secures top seed in playoffs at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Randie Shen of Chinese Taipei 11-3 to secure the top seed in the playoffs at the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Friday. Gushue's rink from St. John's, N.L., sits ahead of the Americans (6-1), South Korea (6-1) and Japan (3-4) in the standings with round-robin play coming to a close. Canada (6-1) is set to take on Japan, winners of three straight, in the semifinals on Saturday. “Japan has looked like a different (team) over the last couple of game

  • Was Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman robbed of a Gold Glove award?

    Toronto Blue Jays' star third baseman Matt Chapman missed out on a fourth Gold Glove award, but did he deserve to win it?

  • QB Rourke ready as Lions prepare to host Stampeders in western semifinal

    VANCOUVER — David Menard is one of the few remaining B.C. Lions who knows what it's like to suit up for a playoff game in Vancouver. It's been six years since the Lions faced the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division semifinal at B.C. Place, but the matchup has stayed with the veteran defensive lineman. "I remember it was a really, really tough game," Menard said. "It was a physical game and it took everything that we had at the moment. "But the feeling after, though, it was amazing, winnin

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will be sidelined with strained adductor muscle

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is expected to miss at least two weeks with a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday. Siakam suffered the injury when he slipped during the third quarter of Toronto's 111-110 loss in Dallas on Friday night. The 28-year-old, who had 18 points in 32 minutes against the Mavericks, had to be helped off the court and didn't return. Siakam was enjoying a strong start to the season. He's averaging team highs of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assist

  • Kubalik's overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Rangers 3-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday. Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit came back after trailing 2-0 in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in the Red Wings' third straight win. “I feel good about where my game is at,'' Nedeljkovic said. ”When you beat good teams, it's huge." Kaapo Kakko and Mika Zibane

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

    DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw an

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Hellebuyck stops all 30 shots he faces as Jets blank Blackhawks 4-0

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday afternoon. Defenceman Josh Morrissey and forward Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a power-play goal and an assist as Winnipeg (7-3-1) improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games. Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt also scored on the power play while forward Adam Lowry had his second short-handed goal of the season before 13,210 fans at the Canada Life Centre. “Our details have been righ

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.