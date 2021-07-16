Defending Champs Clanton, Suwannapura Tied For LPGA Lead

MIDLAND, Mich.: Defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura shot a bogey-free 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Friday to take a share of the lead into the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok had a bogey-free 67 to match Clanton and Suwannapura at 15-under 195 at Midland Country Club. The teams will close Saturday with a best-ball round.

Suwannapura and Clanton won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suwannapura and Clanton had their third straight 65, playing alternate shot Wednesday and best ball Thursday.

European Solheim Cup players Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid were 14 under after a 66.

Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, the Thai sisters who shot a 59 in best-ball play Thursday to take a two-stroke lead, had a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at 13 under with Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh (66) and Mi Jung Hur and Jeongeun Lee6 (68).

Nelly and Jessica Korda, tied for the first-round lead after a 65, were 10 under after a 66. Nelly Korda is making her first start since winning the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Womens PGA in consecutive weeks to take the No. 1 spot in the world. The sisters will represent the U.S. in the Olympics.

The Evian Championship, the fourth major of the year, is next week in France.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here