Defending champion South Carolina builds big lead after two rounds at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

South Carolina golfer Hannah Darling tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 2024 ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M at Royal Golf Club on September 10, 2024 in Lake Elmo, Minnesota. Darling is tied for second place going into the second round.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — South Carolina is well on its way to defending its title.

The Gamecock women's golf team was tied with 2023 national champion Wake Forest after the opening round in the 2024 ANNIKA Intercollegiate at Royal Golf Club outside of Minneapolis, but following a breezy second round Tuesday, South Carolina has its sights set on hoisting the trophy again.

With the best round of the day by six shots, South Carolina sits at 19 under following two rounds at the ANNIKA, 17 strokes in front of Wake Forest with only one round left. And it's a pair of senior leaders paving the way for the Gamecocks, perhaps the best duo in the nation in Hannah Darling and Louise Rydqvist.

"What I'm happy about is the maturity of this group right now," coach Kalen Anderson said. "They're just playing with a lot of poise and a lot of experience."

Last year, the Gamecocks won the tournament for the third time in its ninth edition. If they were to win again Wednesday, it would give them 40 percent of the titles in the event's history.

South Carolina golfer Louise Rydqvist tees off on the second hole during the first round of the 2024 ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M at Royal Golf Club on September 09, 2024 in Lake Elmo, Minnesota.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Darling is the solo leader with 18 holes to go. Two weeks ago, she led the Great Britain and Ireland team to a win in the Curtis Cup, going 3-1 in the biennial competition. This week, she has been stellar, darting to 10 under after 36 holes to open up a three-shot lead on Rydqvist, who was a co-medalist last year.

Another thing up for grabs Wednesday is the exemption into the LPGA's The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge. A member of the winning team will earn an exemption to play in the LPGA event, which Rydqvist earned last year.

And on Wednesday, she'll have to catch her teammate to possibly earn the exemption again.

"I'm really happy to see Hannah playing really well," Anderson said. "It's great to come out here and have a fast start."

Anderson said Rydqvist is not fully healthy, dealing with a minor back injury that has her swinging about 75 percent. Nevertheless, it hasn't stopped her from being in control this week.

Duke University golfer Andie Smith tees off on the second hole during the first round of the 2024 ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M at Royal Golf Club on September 09, 2024 in Lake Elmo, Minnesota.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Gamecocks have the same starting five this year that won the team title last year. Maylis Lamoure, a sophomore, is also in the top 10 and T-6.

Wake Forest is the only other team under par, sitting at 2 under. Duke will play in the final pairing, sitting at 1 over as a team. Junior Andie Smith had the round of the tournament Tuesday, carding eight birdies en route to a 7-under 65. She was 14 shots better than her opening round.

Behind Darling and Rydqvist is Wake Forest's Carolina Lopez-Chacarra at 6 under, and Iowa State's Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn sitting in fourth at 5 under.

