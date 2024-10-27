Defending champion Mustangs among final four OUA 'survivors'

The Western Mustangs, Guelph Gryphons and Queen's Gaels are moving on to the Ontario University Athletics football semifinals after recording big wins on Saturday.

Western hammered the McMaster Marauders 46-10, scoring 26 points in the second quarter to build a 36-10 lead by halftime at Western Alumni Stadium in London, Ont.

The Mustangs finished with 279 yards passing and 360 yards rushing, led by Keanu Yazbeck's 176 yards. McMaster had 45 yards rushing and 265 passing yards.

The Mustangs recorded five sacks and two turnovers, while McMaster had one sack and no turnovers.

The Mustangs will face the Gryphons on Nov. 2 in the semifinals.

Elsewhere in the OUA playoffs on Saturday:

---

GRYPHONS 26 GEE-GEES 15

Hosting their first playoff game at home since 2019, the Guelph Gryphons built a 15-4 halftime lead and held on in the second half as the surging visitors got to within 19-15 in the fourth quarter.

Caleb Sargeant scored two touchdowns for the Gryphons, including a clutch fourth-quarter score giving the hosts a 26-15 lead, which they held until the end.

The No. 7-ranked Gryphons will face the three-time defending Yates Cup champion Western Mustangs on Nov. 2 in the semifinals.

---

GAELS 22 LANCERS 19

In Windsor, Ont., the Queen's Gaels scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to edge the host Lancers 22-19.

The Gaels finished with 302 yards total offence, including 245 through the air. The Lancers ended up with 209 yards total offence, with 186 yards via the rush thanks to Joey Zorn's 157-yard performance on 20 carries.

The Lancers recorded six sacks for 40 yards, while the Gaels had three for 23 yards.

The Gaels face the Laurier Golden Hawks in the semifinals on Nov. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press