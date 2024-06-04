Defending champion Djokovic withdraws from French Open with knee injury

Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic pulled out of the French Open on Tuesday to nurse an injured knee.

“Due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee (discovered during an MRI scan performed today), Novak Djokovic, who was supposed to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals tomorrow, has been forced to withdraw from the Roland-Garros tournament,” the French Open organisers said in a statement.

After cruising through the first set 6-1, the 37-year-old hurt his leg early in the second set of his fourth round tie against the 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo.

He called for the court side medical team who massaged his leg. They came out again later in the set which he lost.

After struggling throughout the third and fourth set, Djokovic managed to recapture his mojo and edge the fourth set 7-5 before outwitting Cerundolo to take the decider 6-3 and the match in four hours and 39 minutes.

It was an astonishing performance after Djokovic had spent four and a half hours on court Philippe Chatrier in a five-set match that started at 10.30pm on Saturday night and ended at 3.08am on Sunday morning.

Challenge

But around 18 hours after the end of the fourth round clash, French Open organisers – who will come under sever scrutiny over their scheduling policies – announced Djokovic would not play on Wednesday.

On Friday, Ruud – who Djokovic beat in the 2023 final – will play either the fourth seed Alexander Zverev or the 11th seed Alex de Minaur.

After his clash on Monday, Djokovic said immediate post-match medical checks suggested he might have to withdraw.



