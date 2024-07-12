Defending champion Alcaraz fights back to reach final

Carlos Alcaraz is one win away from defending his Wimbledon title after clinching a comeback victory over Daniil Medvedev to reach Sunday's final.

Fifth seed Medvedev was attempting to avenge last year's semi-final defeat when he fell in straight sets to the Spaniard.

But after faltering at the start of a thrilling sequel, Alcaraz soon bounced back to wrap up a 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 6-4 6-4 win.

The 21-year-old stretched out his arms and let out a roar when Medvedev fired wide on the first match point.

He will play seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in what will be a repeat of the 2023 showpiece after the Serb beat Lorenzo Musetti in the other last-four tie.

"It will be a good day for Spanish people as well," Alcaraz said of Sunday, with Spain due to take on England in the Euro 2024 final later in the day.

That led to the Centre Court crowd briefly - and jokingly - booing him for hinting at his allegiance.

Smiling, the three-time major winner, added: "I didn't say Spain are going to win - but I say it will be a fun, fun day."

Alcaraz could become just the ninth man in the Open era to retain the Wimbledon title – after Djokovic, Rod Laver, John Newcombe, Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer.

It's also his chance to win back-to-back titles at Roland Garros and SW19 - a rare accomplishment completed by his hero Rafael Nadal in both 2008 and 2010, and achieved most recently by Djokovic in 2021.

Alcaraz recovers from 'really nervous' start

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in last year's Wimbledon final [Getty Images]

An enthralling contest got under way with a seven-minute game that entertained the crowd with four deuces and a missed break point from Alcaraz.

But after struggling in his first service game, it was Medvedev who struck first and established a 5-2 lead.

The 28-year-old Russian, normally so comfortable behind his baseline, troubled Alcaraz with deft drop shots and nimble advances to the net.

Despite making his way back to 5-5, Alcaraz could do nothing to stop Medvedev from rattling through the tie-break impressively to win the opener and better his 2023 semi-final showing.

"I started really, really nervous," added Alcaraz. "Daniil was dominating the match, playing great tennis. It was difficult for me."

He burst to life in the second set and a single break of serve was enough for the defending champion, roared on by the crowd, to level the tie.

His intensity increased in the third set and he greeted each winner with a clenched fist and cries of "vamos" as he moved closer to a second straight Wimbledon final.

In a tense start to the fourth set, the players exchanged breaks before the pivotal moment arrived at 3-3 when Medvedev fired long to gift his opponent the lead.

After falling 0-30 down when trying to serve out the match, Alcaraz fought back and Medvedev's hopes of reaching a first Wimbledon final were crushed by a wide forehand.

'I am not new anymore' - Alcaraz ready for second straight final

Alcaraz came into last year's Wimbledon with a near-perfect build-up, having succeeded at Queen's Club for his first grass-court title.

But his title defence preparations for this year's tournament were stunted following his French Open triumph and he played just two matches on grass - falling in the second round of Queen's to British number one Jack Draper.

It makes Alcaraz's run to Sunday's final all the more impressive.

While he has looked far from convincing in some matches, winning in straight sets just twice, he has shown a new-found resilience to wrestle his way through matches.

Like his wins over Americans Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul, Alcaraz had to demonstrate impressive mental strength to battle back from a set down against Medvedev - something that will give him confidence for Sunday's final.

"I feel like I am not new anymore," he said.

"I know how I feel before the final I have been in this position before - I will try to do the things that I didn't do last year and be better."