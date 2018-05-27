Defending champ Oklahoma, top seed Oregon head WCWS field Oregon catcher Gwen Svelos, pitcher Miranda Elish, Lauren Lindvall and Jenna Lilley, from left, celebrate the team's win over Kentucky in an NCAA softball tournament super regional, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Eugene, Ore. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Two-time defending champion Oklahoma and No. 1 seed Oregon highlight the Women's College World Series field.

The top eight seeds qualified, including four teams from the Pac-12. The games begin Thursday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

No. 4 seed Oklahoma (55-3) will face No. 5 Washington (49-8). Oklahoma features pitcher Paige Parker and power hitter Jocelyn Alo. Parker has been Oklahoma's ace the past two seasons. Alo, a freshman, leads the nation with 28 home runs.

Oregon (52-8) will play Pac-12 rival Arizona State (48-11). Oregon and Oklahoma could meet Friday.

In the other bracket, No. 2 Florida (55-9) will play No. 7 Georgia (48-11) and No. 3 UCLA (56-5) will face No. 6 Florida State (52-11). Georgia's Brittany Gray leads the nation with a 0.48 ERA.

Florida won national titles in 2014 and 2015 and is expected to be a threat again with pitcher Kelly Barnhill in the circle.