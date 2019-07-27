Defending champ Emmanuel withdraws from 200 metres with calf tightness

MONTREAL — Crystal Emmanuel won't be able to defend her Canadian title in the 200 metres.

The Canadian record-holder in the event withdrew from Saturday's semifinals with calf tightness the morning after racing to victory in the women's 100 metres at the Canadian track and field championships.

"Crystal was feeling a great deal of discomfort," her coach Charles Allen said in a statement. "Our fantastic medical team evaluated Crystal and determined that she should not run and risk further injury with the Pan American Games and world championships to come.

"Crystal is disappointed to not have the opportunity to put on a show for the crowd and to hit the Olympic qualifying time."

The 27-year-old from Toronto is the strongest female sprinter Canada has had in decades, finishing fifth at last year's Commonwealth Games and seventh at the world championships in 2017. She was the first Canadian woman to qualify for the world 200 final in 33 years.

In 2017, the five-foot-six sprinter broke Marita Payne-Wiggins' 34-year-old Canadian record in the 200 metres.

