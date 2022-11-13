Defender Doneil Henry misses out on Canada's World Cup roster after late injury

·5 min read

Canadian defender Doneil Henry will miss out on the World Cup after an injury suffered in the warmup before Friday's 2-2 tie with Bahrain.

The 29-year-old Henry, who has won 44 caps for Canada, was to have captained Canada in Manama. But the injury has kept him out of coach John Herdman's 26-man tournament roster announced Sunday.

Herdman said Henry would be in Qatar in a non-playing role.

Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the men's soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence.

The 32 teams have until Monday to name their roster.

Herdman had said he would wait as long as possible in case of injury, given some leagues played this weekend.

The only restriction on the roster is that it must include three goalkeepers.

There were no other surprises for Herdman, who used 33 players in the final of CONCACAF qualifying with 28 seeing action. Some decisions had already been made for him.

Defender Scott Kennedy (SSV Jahn Regensburg, Germany) and goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau (Los Angeles FC. MLS) were ruled out through injury earlier this month, with Kennedy sidelined by a shoulder issue and Crepeau requiring surgery to repair a leg broken in the MLS Cup final.

But 39-year-old captain Atiba Hutchinson (bone bruise) and fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon (knee) both made it back in time. Hutchinson, Canada's all time men's caps leader with 97, returned to action Wednesday in a Turkish Cup game with Besiktas.

Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio also made it into the squad after seeing just 18 minutes of Major League Soccer action since Aug. 18 due to post-concussion syndrome. But he played the full match in Bahrain.

Henry's injury likely opened up a place for midfielder Liam Fraser. While Herdman only named seven defenders, he has wingback options in Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett if needed alongside his preferred back three.

The 41st-ranked Canadians have plenty of firepower up front in Davies, Buchanan, Hoilett, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Lucas Cavallini, Liam Millar and Ike Ugbo.

The Canada roster includes 11 MLS players including six from CF Montreal, three from Toronto FC and one from the Vancouver Whitecaps. It also features defender Derek Cornelius, on loan from the Whitecaps to Greece's Panetolikos FC.

Players on the World Cup roster who were part of the Bahrain camp are already in the Qatari capital of Doha. Those who were with their European clubs arrive Sunday or Monday.

There is still work to do.

The Canadians play a final tune-up Thursday against No. 24 Japan in Dubai. The team will head to Dubai on Wednesday and return to Doha after the game.

Canada opens Nov. 23 against No. 2 Belgium before facing No. 12 Croatia on Nov. 27 and No. 22 Morocco on Dec. 1 in Group F play. All three opponents have already announced their roster.

The top two teams in each of the eight opening-round pools advance to the knockout round of 16.

Herdman used 39 players — including Cristian Campagna who did not see action — across the three rounds of World Cup qualifying, which started in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 25, 2021 with a 5-1 win over Bermuda in Orlando. Canada was ranked 73rd at the time.

Earlier this month, in naming a largely MLS roster for the pre-tournament camp in Bahrain for out-of-season players, Herdman noted that past World Cups, where the roster limit was 23, have shown teams usually rely on a core of 16 or 17 players given the conditions and travel are a known quantity.

"Those 17 are pretty much in your mind already … I don't think it takes a rocket scientist to work out who those players are,'' he said at the time.

He said others would be chosen on their ability to step up as needed — while showing the ability to "stay connected, to be a good teammate, to bring the positivity to an environment. And to challenge and compete.''

The Canadians secured their ticket to Qatar with a 4-0 win over Jamaica in March at Toronto's BMO Field with one game to spare. They finished with a 14-2-4 record across three rounds of qualifying in the region, outscoring the opposition 54-8.

Herdman's team topped the final Octagonal round-robin with an 8-2-4 record.

FIFA announced in June it was changing the roster number to "at least 23 and a maximum of 26," citing "the knock-on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to the unique timing — November and December — of Qatar 2022.

The World Cup is traditionally held in the summer. But it was switched this time because of the heat in Qatar, meaning many leagues are playing around the tournament.

If a player on the roster picks up an injury or contracts COVID, he can be replaced up to the day before the team’s first match.

---

Canada World Cup Roster

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia); Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United FC (MLS), James Pantemis, CF Montreal (MLS).

Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe, Hatayspor FC (Turkey); Derek Cornelius, Panetolikos FC (Greece) on loan from Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Alistair Johnston, CF Montreal (MLS); Richie Laryea, Toronto FC (MLS) on loan from Nottingham Forest (England); Kamal Miller, CF Montreal (MLS); Steven Vitoria, GD Chaves (Portugal); Joel Waterman, CF Montreal (MLS).

Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio, FC Porto (Portugal); Liam Fraser, KMSK Deinze (Belgium); Atiba Hutchinson, Besiktas (Turkey); Mark-Anthony Kaye, Toronto FC (MLS); Ismael Kone, CF Montreal (MLS); Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC (MLS); Samuel Piette, CF Montreal (MLS); David Wotherspoon, St. Johnstone (Scotland).

Forwards: Tajon Buchanan, Club Brugge KV (Belgium); Lucas Cavallini, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Jonathan David, Lille (France); Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich (Germany); David (Junior) Hoilett, Reading FC (England); Cyle Larin, Club Brugge KV (Belgium); Liam Millar, FC Basel (Switzerland); Ike Ugbo, Troyes (France).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13. 2022.

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Steelers' TJ Watt tells reporters he'll play Week 10 after missing 7 games with pectoral injury

    Watt rejoins the Steelers, who've had one of the worst defenses in the NFL since Week 1.

  • Defence Secretary had 'good' discussions with Treasury

    Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that he has had "good discussions with the Treasury" but acknowledged that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had "very difficult job" amid speculation that there may be cuts to defence spending in the Autumn Statement on Thursday. .

  • Report: Colts top execs tried (and failed) to talk Jim Irsay out of hiring Jeff Saturday as head coach

    Owner Jim Irsay was reportedly "hellbent" on hiring Jeff Saturday, despite top executives expressing their reservations.

  • UFC 281 full results: Alex Pereira TKOs Israel Adesanya; Zhang Weili submits Carla Esparza

    Two new champions were crowned Saturday at UFC 281 in New York City.

  • Canada is in the World Cup. Here's what you need to know to cheer along

    With less than two weeks until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandw

  • Donald Trump Makes A Mockery Of His Election Freakout With Doozy Of A Typo

    The former president's online rant packed significantly less of a punch because of a hilariously misspelled word.

  • Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break

    GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — With players keen to avoid injury risks ahead of the World Cup, Bayern Munich stretched its Bundesliga lead to six points after a 2-0 win over Schalke on Saturday in its last game before the tournament in Qatar. Bayern lacked some of its usual intensity as Julian Nagelmann's team cruised to victory against last-place Schalke thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Bayern was without Sadio Mané — because of a fibula injury which has made the S

  • Israel Adesanya left to pick up the pieces after third loss to Alex Pereira, this time for UFC title

    Pereira, who scored a pair of kickboxing victories over Adesanya in 2016 and 2017, caught him with a crushing right hand that began the end of Adesanya’s reign.

  • Dave Chappelle Takes On Antisemitism, 'Observably Stupid' Herschel Walker On 'SNL'

    “It shouldn’t be this scary to talk about anything,” the controversial comedian said. “It makes my job incredibly difficult."

  • Emmerdale exit plan, Coronation Street showdown, EastEnders discovery and more soap spoilers

    All the latest Emmerdale, Coronation Street, EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Home and Away soap spoilers and gossip.

  • Pacers use big fourth quarter to beat Raptors 118-104

    Buddy Hield scored 22 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Saturday night. Tyrese Haliburton shook off a 3-for-14 shooting night with 15 assists for the Pacers, who outscored the Raptors 36-14 in the final 12 minutes. “The game changed when our fight changed,” Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said.

  • Greg Ives reflects on family, decision to step away from crew chief role: 'It comes down to timing'

    Greg Ives is known publicly as one of the quiet leaders among the sport’s top-level crew chiefs. Get him talking about family, though, and it’s a different story. In his final season atop the pit box of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team, Ives spoke at length with NASCAR.com about — well, everything: from family […]

  • Canada's 26-man roster for the World Cup in Qatar

    Canada's 26-man roster for the World Cup in Qatar: Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia); Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United FC (MLS), James Pantemis, CF Montreal (MLS). Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe, Hatayspor FC (Turkey); Derek Cornelius, Panetolikos FC (Greece) on loan from Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Alistair Johnston, CF Montreal (MLS); Richie Laryea, Toronto FC (MLS) on loan from Nottingham Forest (England); Kamal Miller, CF Montreal (MLS); Steven Vitoria, GD Chaves (Portugal);

  • Where Will Enbridge Be in 5 Years?

    Enbridge is one of Canada's most dominant dividend stocks. What are its prospects for the coming five years? The post Where Will Enbridge Be in 5 Years? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Floyd Mayweather vs Deji undercard: Tommy Fury fight and all bouts tonight

    Here’s all you need to know as the boxing legend faces the YouTube star in an exhibition bout

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry’s 40-point game against Cleveland: ‘You simply can’t miss a single Steph game’

    Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Stephen Curry's 40-point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st