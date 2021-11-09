Defendant didn't know if Ahmaud Arbery was armed, but grabbed his gun anyway, cop testifies

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Greg McMichael didn't know if Ahmaud Arbery was armed or where he was running from last year when he grabbed his gun and began chasing him, an officer testified Tuesday.

McMichael is one of three defendants charged with murder in Arbery's death early last year in a small, coastal neighborhood of Brunswick. Arbery was shot by McMichael's son, Travis, after they and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan cornered Arbery after spotting him jogging in their neighborhood.

Jeff Brandenberry, a Glynn County police officer, told jurors Tuesday he interviewed Greg McMichael at the scene of the shooting.

Greg McMichael told Brandenberry he believed Arbery was responsible for break-ins in the neighborhood and got his own weapon before pursuing him because he didn't know if Arbery was armed.

"I don't take any chances," McMichael told Brandenberry, according to a transcript of his bodycamera video.

"I don’t know where (Arbery) was coming from down there," McMichael told Brandenberry. Asked if Arbery had a gun, McMichael said: "No. I don’t know. I mean I couldn’t tell if it’s one on him or not."

After the shooting, Greg McMichael said he checked Arbery for a weapon.

And later, Greg McMichael told a bystander that Arbery "attacked" his son, according to a transcript of Brandenberry's body-cam video.

"To be perfectly honest with you, if I could have got a shot at the guy, I’d have shot him myself because he was that violently —" McMichael told Brandenberry before being interrupted by a bystander, according to the body camera transcript.

In opening statements, attorneys for Greg and Travis McMichael argued that their clients stopped the pickup truck and Arbery ran toward Travis, who fired his gun in self-defense. Video taken by Bryan appears to show Arbery run past the truck and turn left toward Travis, who appears to be pointing a gun at Arbery.

The prosecution, meanwhile, contends Arbery was "under attack" and was trying to escape.

Story continues

The trial is in its second week of witness testimony. So far, the jury has heard from six witnesses for the prosecution – all law enforcement officers – and have seen a series of graphic photographs and videos from the day of the shooting.

On Monday, Ricky Minshew, a former Glynn County police officer who was the first on the scene, told the court he spoke with Bryan, who told Minshew that he blocked and cut off Arbery.

"Should I have been chasing him? I don’t know," Bryan said, according to a transcript of Minshew’s body-camera video read in court Monday.

Glynn County police officer William Duggan said Friday that, when he arrived, he saw Travis McMichael covered in blood. The officer asked McMichael if he was OK, prompting him to quickly reply, "No, I’m not OK, I just 'effing' killed somebody," according to Duggan.

A detective for the department was on the stand Tuesday morning.

More: Neighbor 'cornered' Arbery before he was fatally shot, officer says in murder trial

'I’m not OK. I just killed somebody': Jury in Arbery killing hears first words after shooting

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arbery trial: What defendant Greg McMichael told cop after shooting