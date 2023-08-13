From defence to Wiegman’s record: England’s World Cup campaign so far

The defence comes good

There were concerns about England’s backline before the start of the World Cup, with the Euro 2022 captain Leah Williamson out injured and Millie Bright not having played a competitive game since March because of a knee injury. Conversely, England’s defensive stability has been a highlight of their campaign. Sarina Wiegman’s side have conceded just twice in normal time and the decision to switch to a back three, utilising the forward-thinking Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly as wing-backs, has proved a master stroke. The three centre-backs – Jess Carter, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood – have all been superb with Carter probably England’s best one v one defender during the tournament and Bright a towering rock with the capacity to push forward through the middle. However, Greenwood’s performances warrant extra praise. The left-footed former full-back has arguable been England’s best player. She has completed more successful passes and more attacking passes than any other player in the tournament. What a difference from a year ago when she was forced on to the bench during the Euros as the partnership between Williamson and Bright blossomed.

Lack of creativity

The loss of Fran Kirby to a knee injury before the tournament was a crushing blow. Ella Toone has swapped her super-sub role for a starting one in her absence but has struggled to assert her authority in the No 10 position. The decision to drop Toone after two games for Lauren James spoke of her troubles. However, the Chelsea player’s suspension meant a reintroduction of Toone for the quarter-final against Colombia but again she looked off colour. Toone doesn’t possess the same technical magic of James or Kirby, she is a different kind of player. Alongside Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh she has gone missing, with the centre-forward Alessia Russo forced to drop deep to pick up the ball far too often. Wiegman is likely to stick with Toone, but Jordan Nobbs could be an interim answer before James’s two-match ban is up, should England reach the final. Nobbs is not a natural No 10 either, but she is closer creatively to Kirby and James and has a wealth of top-level experience.

Goalscorers who score goals

You could see the relief in the faces of Lauren Hemp and Russo after their goals against Colombia ensured England’s victory to set up a delicious semi-final against co-hosts Australia. England have been solid defensively but they have struggled to create and convert, with a 6-1 defeat of China the outlier, following low-scoring wins over Haiti and Denmark and before the goalless game against Nigeria. Even more impressive than the goals, was the work rates of the duo, playing as a two in the new 3-5-2 formation England adopted after two games. Hemp and Russo were everywhere, sometimes frustratingly pulled out of position having been forced to go in search of the ball because the service was lacking. The good news for England? Confidence will be coursing through their veins after that performance.

A taste of the crowd to come

The overwhelmingly pro-Colombian crowd offered a taste of the hostile wall of noise that will probably welcome the Lionesses back to Stadium Australia when they meet the co-hosts on Wednesday. England handled the pressure well, heaping praise on the opposition support at the final whistle. This is new territory for this England team, who are used to riding on the wave of a supportive home crowd. Against Australia, their resolve will be tested to the full. The Lionesses said they could hear the roars through the walls of the stadium as fans erupted after Cortnee Vine scored the winning penalty in Australia’s shootout defeat of France. England have been here before, beating hosts Canada in 2015 but only Greenwood, Bronze and Nobbs were in that squad. Also the support for the Australia at this World Cup is unprecedented in its scale.

Wiegman’s extraordinary record

England fifth consecutive semi-final in eight years is an impressive record. It also ensured that the 2019 World Cup final defeat of the Netherlands by the USA remains Wiegman’s only major tournament defeat as an international manager after winning the 2017 and 2022 Euros with the Netherlands and England respectively. That is extraordinary. In addition, Wiegman was the last female manager in the final eight. Should she go on to navigate an injury-hit player pool to a world title then her already undisputed pedigree will only grow stronger. Her adaptability in this tournament, changing formation and personnel has proved – if any further evidence was needed – that she is adept tactically when needed. American journalists are already calling for US Soccer to break the bank to recruit Wiegman after the team’s failure under Vlatko Andonovski. Win or lose, the FA will have to work hard to keep hold of her.