New Defence Secretary Grant Shapps in Kyiv for talks with Volodymyr Zelensky

Grant Shapps meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv ( )

Britain’s new Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has travelled to Kyiv for talks with Volodymyr Zelensky including on boosting Ukraine’s air defences.

The Ukrainian president tweeted: “I received UK Defense Secretary @GrantShapps in Kyiv.

“I am profoundly grateful to the UK for all the financial, humanitarian, and military support, including crucial long-range capabilities.

We discussed further defense cooperation and steps to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. pic.twitter.com/hITN23AjD7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 28, 2023

“We discussed further defense cooperation and steps to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence.”

Mr Shapps messaged: “I’ve been back to Kyiv this week to ask President @ZelenskyyUa what he needs to win.

“As Ukraine retakes its territory, UK support remains unwavering. We will work tirelessly to bring our partners together to help Ukraine defeat Putin’s illegal invasion.”

The UK has led the world in arming Ukraine against Vladimir Putin’s invasion which he launched in February 2022.

Ukrainian forces are gradually seizing more ground in the east, around the town of Bakhmut, and further south in their counter-offensive.

But Putin’s military chiefs have unleashed wave after wave of drone attacks on towns, villages and cities across Ukraine.

