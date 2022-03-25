'I would remember that': Second accused denies plan to kill Calgary chef

·3 min read

CALGARY — A second man accused in the fatal stabbing of a popular chef has testified there was never any plan to harm him.

Tommie Holloway testified Friday that he and Anthony Dodgson wanted toget into the chef's new restaurant and rob an adjacent cannabis shop.

The two men have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020.

Herblin was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club and his new restaurant was weeks away from opening.

A jury has heard that Herblin responded to an early-morning break-in at the restaurant and, after police had left, was stabbed in the parking lot. He managed to walk to a nearby gas station for help but later died.

Dodgson is accused of stabbing Herblin nine times. He testified earlier that he remembered running toward the chef and there was a scuffle, but said he could not recall anything more because of heavy drug and alcohol use.

The Crown alleges Holloway is the one who lured Herblin into the parking lot by smashing his car windows.

Holloway testified that he and Dodgson had broken into the restaurant so they could get through a wall and into the marijuana dispensary, but they fled when they saw headlights.

He told the trial they later returned, but the chef was still there. A single car was in the parking lot.

"Was there ever any discussion about what to do with that car out front?" asked Holloway's lawyer, Kim Ross.

"No," Holloway replied.

"Was there any discussion to stab this person? Was there ever a discussion to hurt this person?" Ross asked.

"No. A discussion like that would be something I would remember. That's something serious. I would remember that," Holloway said.

Holloway said he and Dodgson drove around after seeing the chef's car. A woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban, was with them. She argued with Dodgson about what to do next, Holloway said.

"They were going back and forth and she started calling Anthony down," he said.

"I remember her specifically saying if she was in charge of the whole thing she would have got things done sooner."

Holloway said the woman then questioned his manhood and his courage. He said he had had enough and asked for the car to stop. He picked up a crowbar, walked to the parking lot and smashed the chef's vehicle.

"What was going on in my head was if I smashed out the windows we could come back the next night and the car wouldn't be there," Holloway said.

During cross-examination, Dodgson's lawyer asked Holloway if he was covering for his friend.

"I've been waiting two years ... and I would like to be heard from what I have to say what happened that night and I ain't going to lie. I'm going to tell exactly the truth," said Holloway.

"And when you're telling the truth you're not saying what you're saying because you're scared of Mr. Dodgson is that right?" asked lawyer Tonii Roulston.

"No."

The trial is to enter its fifth week Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

