Defence officials call for ‘deep reform’ to counter perceptions of inaction on Brereton inquiry

Daniel Hurst Foreign affairs and defence correspondent
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Mick Tasikas/AAP</span>
Photograph: Mick Tasikas/AAP

Australian military commanders have not been “absolved” of their share of responsibility over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, despite a controversial decision under the former government to suspend punishment.

Defence officials are anxious to confront any perception they are failing to act on the cultural failings exposed by the Brereton inquiry, according to new documents obtained by Guardian Australia.

In private briefings to the deputy prime minister, Richard Marles, officials have also called for “deep reform and urgent action” targeting the root causes.

The long-running inquiry found “credible” information to implicate 25 current or former Australian defence force personnel in the alleged unlawful killing of 39 individuals and the cruel treatment of two others in Afghanistan.

Related: ‘History will judge us’: Richard Marles commits to defence reform after Afghan war crimes inquiry

While criminal investigations are being overseen by the new Office of the Special Investigator, a related issue is how the ADF deals with responsibility higher up the chain of command.

A decision – made last year at the urging of then defence minister, Peter Dutton – to shelve decisions about internal disciplinary action against commanders is believed to have caused resentment among special forces soldiers.

Documents obtained under freedom of information laws reveal officials have prepared material to help Marles answer questions in parliament about commanders. A question time brief suggests such disciplinary action will be considered later.

“Suspending consideration of administrative action does not absolve commanders of accountability,” says a document provided to Marles in early July.

“It is imperative that any internal administrative actions do not risk compromising any relevant criminal processes.”

Another ministerial submission to Marles said Defence released its reform plan in July last year to “manage any risk of the perception that no action was being taken”.

“A year on from the reform plan’s release, the same considerations apply,” the head of the Afghanistan inquiry response taskforce, Rear Admiral Brett Wolski, wrote.

Wolski’s submission also warned against a “narrow and inadequate approach” to reforms. It said changes must be implemented across “many areas” in Defence, “not just Army or Special Forces”.

“It is vital that the failings identified by the inquiry are addressed in a deliberate, fair and transparent manner,” said the submission to Marles on 7 July 2022.

The submission notes media reporting and public commentary has focused on issues including command accountability, transparency and the proposed revocation of the meritorious unit citation.

The Greens, meanwhile, are calling for a new parliamentary inquiry to scrutinise Australia’s response to the Brereton report, arguing Defence must not be allowed to act as a “protected secret club” with a “culture of impunity”.

NSW senator David Shoebridge said: “Punishing lower ranked individuals for criminal conduct is critical, but without addressing command responsibility nothing will change.

“Treating this as a case of ‘a few bad apples’ fails to deliver accountability, leaves a question mark over the ADF and ultimately damages the national interest.”

Marles has previously told Guardian Australia he was “deeply committed” to reforming the ADF and promised to keep parliament informed of progress – a step avoided by Dutton, who said the Brereton response was “not a plaything”.

Marles has received his first report from the independent panel overseeing the Defence response to the inquiry, chaired by the former inspector general of intelligence Vivienne Thom.

Previous Coalition defence ministers received six reports from the Thom panel, but they were marked “protected cabinet” and initially kept secret.

Large portions of those oversight reports were posted on the Defence website earlier this month in response to a separate FoI request from The Australian.

Redacted pages of the Brereton report, released in 2020
Redacted pages of the Brereton report, released in 2020 Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

In the final report to Dutton before the election, Thom’s panel raised concerns that “the failure for any accountability to be required from senior officers (as would occur in the Australian public service or the private sector) is widely resented in the SF [special forces] and a factor contributing to lowered morale.”

Related: Peter Dutton’s department confirms defence minister has six Brereton oversight reports

“Failure to address this issue could also seriously compromise the moral authority of current and future Defence leaders,” the panel added.

Maj Gen Paul Brereton, who oversaw the war crimes inquiry, wrote in late 2020 that troop, squadron and task group commanders “must bear moral command responsibility and accountability for what happened under their command and control”.

The chief of the ADF, Gen Angus Campbell, said shortly afterwards that he accepted there were “officers in command roles in the special operations task group and indeed in higher appointments who had a responsibility to deal with issues and to completely and openly report” on incidents.

In June last year, Dutton asked Campbell to “suspend administrative action that you might be considering in relation to personnel who held command positions”.

In the lead-up to the election, Dutton brushed off questions about why he had not kept parliament updated on progress in implementing the Brereton reforms despite Campbell’s publicly stated desire for transparency.

Dutton argued it would be wrong to comment “on whether a particular investigation is up to a certain stage” or “whether somebody is about to be arrested”.

The new question time briefing to Marles points out criminal investigations and any potential prosecutions “are being conducted independently of Defence”. The public release of the six Defence oversight reports “was a matter for the former government”.

Latest Stories

  • Kraken understand need to improve in second season

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken’s first season ended up looking like most other NHL expansion seasons. And still there was a significant feeling of underachievement after the team launched with the hope of contending for a playoff spot in Year 1. Seattle’s first year was one stumble after another. Bad luck. Bad performances. An uncanny ability to give away games late and an overall inability to capture its new market. Seattle was so bad so early it was difficult for the Kraken to make the hope

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain Tavares out 'minimum' three weeks with oblique strain

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas

  • Argos clinch playoff berth by crushing Redblacks 45-15 in Ottawa

    OTTAWA — A playoff berth was on the line Saturday for the Toronto Argonauts, and they claimed it with authority. McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes and the Toronto defence intercepted Ottawa quarterbacks five times as the Argonauts clinched that CFL playoff berth with a 45-15 win over the Redblacks Saturday. “That’s why we do this. Your first goal is to get in the playoffs and then you have other goals outside of that,” Argos coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. “We just want to get in an

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Stampeders lean on defence to tame listless Lions 25-11

    VANCOUVER — Calgary Stampeders rookie Jalen Philpot seized the moment in his CFL debut in his hometown stadium. “The funny thing is that it's amateur night today (Salute to Amateur Football), because that's my memory,” said the 22-year-old native of Delta, B.C., whose father Cory Philpot played eight seasons in the CFL for the B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. “I remember being out here playing at halftime, running around and just having fun and taking in the whole scenery,” Philpot said. “I

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Raptors talk about offseason, expectations for new year at Media Day

    The Toronto Raptors faced reporters for the first time this year as they kicked off their preseason with Media Day on Monday.

  • Glimpses of hope begin to shine on young, maturing Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin is done trying to impress others, or care what they think. Once shy and timid, the Sabres 22-year-old defenseman and No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 arrived in Buffalo for his fifth training camp brimming with confidence. No longer guarded when addressing reporters, Dahlin stood at the podium with a hand resting casually on his hip, discussing various topics: From how angry he was watching the playoffs on TV for yet another spring to revealing how much more as

  • Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström, Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger comprise an enviable young core of talent, and the Ducks intend to build their future on it. They still need all their young stars to take a step forward as the

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Edmonton Elks look for their first home victory since 2019 campaign

    Home field has been anything but an advantage for the Edmonton Elks. Edmonton (4-10) has dropped a CFL record-tying 14 straight games at Commonwealth Stadium. And with the Elks' faint playoff hopes hanging by a thread, they'll host the Montreal Alouettes (6-7) on Saturday night. The combination of an Edmonton loss and Saskatchewan win over Winnipeg on Friday night would eliminate the Elks from playoff contention. Edmonton is 0-6 at home this season, having been outscored 214-101. Five of those l

  • Resilient Canadian women swept at volleyball worlds by reigning Olympic champion U.S.

    "We don't back down against these guys." Those words were head coach Shannon Winzer's attempt to keep her Canadian women's volleyball players motivated during a timeout late in a challenging first set on Monday against the top-ranked United States. They responded by putting forth a strong effort in the 81-minute game but couldn't upend the reigning Olympic champions, who prevailed 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 at the FIVB world championship in Arnhem, Netherlands. The 2014 world champion Americans improve

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Montreal declared basketball city despite lack of courts in neigbourhoods where it's most popular

    Montreal has been declared a basketball city by its own city council, and that makes sense considering it has a team in the national league, thousands of fans and three homegrown players in the NBA. However, those three players came from the borough of Montréal-Nord where community advocates have been lamenting the lack of public sports facilities for years. Declaring Montreal a basketball city is a good first step, but now it is time to invest in the community and ensure local kids have the res

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.