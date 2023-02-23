Defence giant BAE posts record orders as Ukraine war boosts demand - live updates

Defence giant BAE Systems has reported record orders - Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

Defence giant BAE Systems has reported record orders as countries respond to the "elevated threat environment" after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Britain’s largest defence company took in orders worth £37bn last year and said its order backlog has risen to £59bn.

Bosses said it was “tragic that it took a war in Europe to raise the awareness of the importance of defence around the globe”.

Yet the company is well positioned to “help national governments keep their citizens safe and secure in an elevated threat environment”, the company said in its annual report.

Sales increased by 4.4pc to £23.3bn, while underlying earnings per share increased by 9.5pc to 55.5p. It has increased its dividend by 7.6pc.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said: "Our record orders and financial performance give us confidence in delivering long-term growth and to continue investing in new technologies, facilities and thousands of highly skilled jobs, whilst increasing shareholder returns."

07:47 AM

Rolls-Royce's seven focal points for review

Here are Rolls-Royce chief executive's seven areas of focus for his strategic review of the business, announced in today's annual results:

Efficiency and simplification - delivering sustainable cost efficiencies.

Commercial optimisation - getting the right reward for the risks we take and the value we create for customers.

Working capital - delivering a significant and structural reduction across the group.

Business improvement - each business unit building and delivering plans to address performance gaps to realise its potential.

Strategic review - enabling prioritisation of investment opportunities.

Performance management - delivering on our expectations of high performance from all businesses and employees.

Purpose and culture - instilling our people with the right mindset to be confident, proactive and timely in our actions.

07:42 AM

Rolls-Royce to embark on strategic review as new boss vows 'materially high profit'

The new boss of Rolls-Royce has promised "materially higher profit, cash flow and returns" as he announced a strategic review into the engineering giant.

Story continues

The business struggled as long-haul air travel was slower to recover from the pandemic than other sectors of the aviation industry.

The company said it has identified seven key areas where it will seek improvements, from working capital to investment priorities and its culture.

There will be no dividend for last year, even though its underlying operating profit of £652m was ahead of analyst estimates of £489m.

Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said: "While our performance improved in 2022, we are capable of much more."

Rolls-Royce - Steve M Smith FBIPP

07:30 AM

Good morning

BAE Systems has seen its order book swell to £37bn as governments upped defence spending amid the war in Ukraine.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said it was "another year of strong results across the group" as it upped its dividend and boosted sales by 4.4pc to £23.3bn.

Asian stocks were mixed following a broadly downbeat day on Wall Street as Federal Reserve minutes indicated a prolonged period of interest rate hikes.

Key stock indexes in Hong Kong and mainland China fluctuated. South Korea shares rose and Australian stocks fell. There was no trading of equities in Tokyo or Treasuries in Asian hours due to a holiday in Japan.

The 10-year US Treasury yield fell four basis points on Wednesday, although the decline moderated after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve.

The minutes showed officials expect further interest rate increases to tame inflation. They also revealed that "a few" officials were open to a 50 basis-point hike in the central bank’s meeting earlier this month when it raised interest rates 25 basis points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3pc to 33,045.09, adding to the near-700 point drop from the previous day. Decline continued for the S&P 500, which closed down 0.2pc at 3,991.05.

On the other hand, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite manged to pull itself into the green, finishing the day at 11,507.07, up 0.1pc.