This defence contractor has seen losses in the past, but future revenues look promising

Readers who followed Questor’s 2017 tip to buy shares in support services group Babcock did not have a happy experience.

A year later, this column advised readers to sell at a 13pc loss and was right to do so: shareholders have lost a quarter of their investment since.

Now, however, we’re advising readers to buy again, guided by the investment decisions of some of the world’s best fund managers and signs that Babcock’s business performance is finally improving.

Babcock has surged in popularity with the top-performing 3pc of the 10,000 equity fund managers tracked by the financial publisher Citywire. As a result, the stock attains the highest AAA rating from Citywire Elite Companies, which rates companies based on their backing by the world’s best fund managers.

Not only that, but Babcock now ranks among these top professional investors’ 10 favourite London-listed companies, based on the money they have invested in its shares.

Eleven of these investors own Babcock’s shares including one, Fidelity Fast Global fund manager Dmitry Solomakhin, for whom the company is his second largest holding. Solomakhin’s fund is up 68pc over the past three years, more than double the 28pc market return.

It seems they are on to something. Babcock shares have returned 41pc this year, after the company reported strong performance in its 2023 financial year in July, delivered a more promising outlook and won a significant new contract.

The announcement last month that dividends would resume for the first time since their pandemic suspension hasn’t done any harm, either.

Babcock gets around 70pc of its revenues from the defence sector. This is a good space to be in right now as Western governments realise they need to increase their defence spending in response to growing tensions across the world.

The bull case for Babcock shares is that a lot of what it does involves a complex skill set with high barriers to entry. This covers a range of activities, including looking after naval bases, maintaining submarine fleets, converting cars into armoured vehicles, building and decommissioning nuclear power stations, designing ships and training highly skilled engineers.

Markets with high barriers to entry are well-liked by investors because they are often associated with highly profitable companies. This is not the case for Babcock. Most of its customers are cash-strapped governments which demand value for money, leading to lower profit margins.

In order to be successful, Babcock has to grow its sales volumes by winning new contracts and making sure they are delivered profitability.

Profits have been a problem for Babcock in recent years, highlighted in particular by its contract with the Ministry of Defence to build Type 31 frigates, which is suffering from big cost overruns. Unless the MoD agrees to cover these, Babcock is set to lose £100m on the contract by 2028 and has made a provision for this amount in its accounts.

This at least draws a line under that issue, but the Type 31 contract is not the only one proving problematic. Around 11pc of Babcock’s revenues this year will have little-to-no profit attached to them, due to bad legacy contracts.

But there is an end in sight: as those contracts end over the next two years, Babcock expects pressure on margins to ease. To improve the profitability of new contracts, the company is working on its bidding and investing in better IT, buying and data analysis systems. If all goes to plan, this should help profit margins get to 8pc by 2027, double last year’s 4pc.

The new contract side of the challenge has been shaping up well. Babcock has won big contracts to upgrade the infrastructure at Devonport naval dockyard and to continue maintaining the Royal Navy’s submarine fleet.

Civil nuclear projects are a big opportunity, but Babcock is being held back by a lack of specialist staff. Fortunately, it has its own training academy to address this, as well as selling high value training services to the British Army, London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police.

An order backlog of £9.6bn provides decent visibility of future revenues. Babcock is targeting mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth given the strength of its markets.

Combined with strong markets, revenues are targeted to grow at a mid-single digit percentage rate for the foreseeable future.

Debt has meanwhile fallen following several business disposals, meaning interest payments are now covered six times by its trading profit.

City analysts expect Babcock to deliver better earnings growth over the next few years than many of its peers. Yet its shares trade at just under 10 times its forecast earnings for the next 12 months, representing a discount to those of its rivals.

This is understandable given Babcock’s recent rocky history but if management can keep steering the company in the right direction, confidence in its recovery will grow, helping its shares build on their recent strong run.

