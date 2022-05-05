Defamation Case Against Alec Baldwin by Family of Marine Killed in Afghanistan Is Dismissed by Judge

Alec Baldwin speaks during the 2021 RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on December 09, 2021 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Alec Baldwin

A judge has dismissed a defamation case against Alec Baldwin.

The family of Rylee McCollum, a Marine killed in Afghanistan last August, sued Baldwin, 64 for defamation in January. They claimed the actor falsely accused members of the family of being present at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riots in Washington, D.C.; the family was demanding a jury trial.

A court document obtained by PEOPLE, dated May 4, now states, "The Court finds and concludes that the McCollums have failed to meet their burden of proof in showing that this Court may properly exercise personal jurisdiction over Mr. Baldwin."

"Therefore, the Court GRANTS Defendant Baldwin's motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction," the document adds.

Baldwin's attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, says in a statement to PEOPLE of the verdict, "We are pleased with this victory."

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum

1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines/AP/Shutterstock Rylee McCollum

"This is a significant step toward the complete dismissal of the lawsuit, which seeks to punish Mr. Baldwin for expressing his political opinion," Nikas adds.

McCollum, 20, was killed outside of Afghanistan's international airport in an Aug. 26, 2021, bombing as U.S. military troops were processing evacuees to be flown out of the country following the Taliban takeover.

After McCollum's death, Baldwin found one of the Marine's sisters, Roice, on Instagram and sent her a $5,000 donation to go to McCollum's widow, Jiennah Crayton, and their baby, court documents read.

According to the complaint, Baldwin allegedly accused Roice of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, calling her an "insurrectionist" and a "Jan. 6 rioter" in a private Instagram DM after making his donation.

He also allegedly reposted her photos of the demonstration to his Instagram account, telling Roice, "I reposted your photo. Good luck."

Baldwin has since deleted the photos although Roice, her sister Cheyenne and Crayton say they have received harmful messages and death threats since the actor reposted. Neither Cheyenne nor Crayton was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the suit.

On Jan. 1, Roice shared a photo of herself at the Capitol on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Throwback 😝🤘🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲."

In the suit, Roice said she attended a protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but did not participate in the riots that followed the demonstration and was cleared after an interview with the FBI, according to the court documents.

Since Baldwin shared Roice's image on Instagram, she, Cheyenne and Crayton said in the lawsuit that they have received "hostile, aggressive, hateful" messages on social media.

They called the actor's comments "false, outrageous, defamatory, irresponsible, vindictive" and alleged that the backlash caused the three of them "severe emotional distress," according to the court documents.