Def Leppard trumpets new album, stadium tour and 45-year legacy: 'Long may it last'

Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
·5 min read

When it comes to touring, Joe Elliott believes that “ageism has gone out of rock ’n’ roll.”

The ever-cool Def Leppard frontman is noting that while some will see the band’s 45 years in existence as monumental when you measure their tenure against the Rolling Stones or The Who, “there’s still a long journey to go,” he says.

Elliott and his melodically rocking cohorts – bassist Rick Savage, drummer Rick Allen and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell – are preparing for an eventful year. On Friday, the band releases “Diamond Star Halos,” their 12th full-length release and first new material since 2015.

The album – its title nicked from a lyric in T. Rex’s 1971 glam-rock stomper, “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” – has already spawned the rock radio hit “Kick,” a characteristic Def Leppard anthem that pairs a mellifluous chorus with serrated guitars. It’s their first mainstream rock chart appearance since 2003.

Def Leppard (from left) – Rick Savage, Rick Allen, Joe Elliott, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell – recorded their upcoming 12th album, &quot;Diamond Star Halos,&quot; in separate quarters during the early days of the pandemic.
Def Leppard (from left) – Rick Savage, Rick Allen, Joe Elliott, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell – recorded their upcoming 12th album, "Diamond Star Halos," in separate quarters during the early days of the pandemic.

New songs such as “Take What You Want” and “Liquid Dust” fit comfortably in Def Leppard’s canon of tuneful rock – “Hysteria,” “Photograph,” “Animal,” “Let’s Get Rocked” and the unavoidable “Pour Some Sugar On Me” among their enduring smashes. But the album also surprises with a cameo from bluegrass maven Alison Krauss on two songs, “This Guitar” and “Lifeless.”

A new recruit: Alison Krauss joins Def Leppard on new album

Def Leppard intends to slot a couple of new tunes into its upcoming live outing as co-headliners with Motley Crue on the Stadium tour, kicking off June 16 in Atlanta. The bands plan to swap headlining slots at each fist-pumping show, which also includes Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Elliott, Collen and Savage spoke with USA TODAY via video from London to delve into the new album, Def Leppard’s undeniable chemistry and what Elliott would like written on his headstone:

Question: The glam-rock era of the ’70s has always been among the band’s influences, but you’ve gone all out with the new record, starting with the title.

Phil Collen: The title came later when we realized we were going in that direction; we didn’t plan it that way. A lot of these songs had a thread and a theme to them and we felt attached to that (glam-rock) era, that moment we all experienced together as teenagers. We were always saying “hubcap diamond star halos” as a reference to the era, so it seemed appropriate.

Def Leppard's 12th studio album, featuring the hit rock single &quot;Kick,&quot; arrives May 27.
Def Leppard's 12th studio album, featuring the hit rock single "Kick," arrives May 27.

Q: Alison Krauss is not a name you’d expect on a Def Leppard album. How did this pairing materialize?

Joe Elliott: We’ve known Alison a long time. She’s a big fan and a lot of people don’t realize when we worked with (producer) Mutt (Lange), a lot of the harmonies had a bit of a country tinge to them. But by coincidence, our manager was talking to hers and mentioned we were making a new album. I was texting with Robert Plant about soccer when he asked what we’re up to and he said, “Alison is going to love this because you're her favorite band.” She brought an amazing amount of color to those two songs.

Q: The Stadium tour was postponed for two summers, but now we’ll finally get to see it. At any point, did you lose your desire to do the tour?

Rick Savage: That’s why we started a band in the first place, to play live. It’s the biggest tour Def Leppard has ever done and after 45 years, that’s an unbelievable feeling.

Elliott: It’s been an incredible lesson in patience. We’ve been sitting on (releasing) this album for 18 months.

Question: After four decades, you have enough songs to do a six-hour show. Aside from the obvious plays, what goes into the set list process?

Collen: We learned from the Rolling Stones that you strategically place new songs in the set – maybe two at first – and as they get momentum and traction you can start incorporating more. But it’s tough.

Elliott: We’re growing into the legacy touring like Paul McCartney or Billy Joel, The Eagles, AC/DC, Aerosmith. There comes a point with the crown jewels of songs, you don’t get out of the building alive if you don’t play them! People come to the big shows to celebrate who you are and a lot of that is what you’ve done before. If it’s Springsteen, they’re itching for “Born for Run,” McCartney it’s “Hey Jude” or “Live and Let Die.”

Joe Elliott (from left), Phil Collen, Rick Allen, Rick Savage and Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard arrive at the 2019 Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York.
Joe Elliott (from left), Phil Collen, Rick Allen, Rick Savage and Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard arrive at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York.

Steven Tyler enters rehab: Aerosmith cancels Las Vegas dates

Q: You’re a band that had so much heartache, between Rick’s accident (Allen lost his left arm after a 1984 car accident) and losing Steve Clark (the guitarist died of an overdose in 1991), and yet 45 years later you’re still here. Do you think the band's resolve is part of Def Leppard's legacy? 

Collen: It’s making songs that make people feel joy. During the Great Depression, people got into music and it made them feel better. We think we do that when we play live. It makes people feel better about themselves. There is an escapism in there.

Savage: There’s a chemistry within the band. It’s always been a real band, a proper gang. We’ve been slaves to the song, but we also love being in the band and what that represents.

Elliott: I’d say there’s plenty of resolve there. When Rick lost his arm, we let him make the decision (to stay in the band or not). When Steve passed away, we were halfway through an album ("Adrenalize") that we wanted to finish; we didn’t feel it was right to stop at the time. I’d like to think the most important thing is the songs we’ve created. It’s nice that people see this gang mentality that we have. There will be more to come from Def Leppard. The plan is this is not our last album. We love writing new songs and long may it last – that’s what I would like written on our headstone.

On the horizon: Music documentaries from J, Lo, George Michael, Lizzo

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Def Leppard 2022 tour to highlight new album 'Diamond Star Halos'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thief who stole £100,000 of tech found with 48 phones and 33 laptops

    Katien Rejise was jailed for 20 weeks just 48 hours after being arrested, by police who raided his home in London.

  • Ukraine war is between evil and good, says London pastor delivering aid to Bucha

    Yevgen Yakushev, from the International Christian Church of Faith in Barnet, has joined a scheme to deliver supplies and 100 cars to the front line.

  • Ronnie Hawkins Dies: ‘Father Of Canadian Rock ‘N’ Roll’ Was 87

    Ronnie Hawkins, a Southern rockabilly artist widely credited with inspiring the Canadian music scene, died Sunday morning at age 87. His wife, Wanda, confirmed his death after an unspecified illness. “He went peacefully and he looked as handsome as ever,” she told The Canadian Press news outlet. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery […]

  • Oreo, Ritz team up to make limited edition cookie-cracker snack: '50% sweet, 50% salty'

    The two brands, owned by Mondelēz International, are launching a limited edition snack collaboration: one part cookie, the other part cracker.

  • Pozuelo scores twice to help Toronto FC down Chicago, snap six-game winless streak

    TORONTO — Pain-free for the first time this season, Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo reminded Toronto FC fans on Saturday why he was MLS MVP in 2020. Pozuelo drew a penalty and then converted the 71st-minute spot kick to lift Toronto into a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire. Seven minutes later he scored a highlight-reel goal to give TFC a much-needed 3-2 victory. With the Chicago defence seemingly rooted to the spot, Pozuelo took a feed from Jayden Nelson and moved to the edge of the penalty box

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • 'It saved days and days of work': Hay River hockey players praised for helping flood victims

    When Mitchell Touesnard returned to his flooded home in Hay River, N.W.T., he discovered a damaged basement that was going to turn into a big cleanup job. But with a supportive community like Hay River, the only tools he needed to get the job done were some Rusty Blades. The Hay River Rusty Blades Old Timers Hockey club stepped up to help victims whose homes were affected when the town of almost 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night earlier this month. "It saved days a

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Canada men handed lopsided loss by All Blacks during tough day at HSBC London Sevens

    LONDON — Canada had a rough day at the HSBC London Sevens, losing three straight games Saturday including a 40-14 thumping at the hands of New Zealand. The All Blacks wasted little time at Twickenham, leading 19-0 on three converted tries just four minutes into the game. It was one-way traffic in the first half with Canada pinned deep in its own territory the few times it had the ball. The Canadian men went into the break down 26-0. Earlier Saturday, Canada lost 19-14 to France and 26-5 to Austr

  • Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry gets new ESPN documentary

    The hockey world is pumped for a recently unveiled documentary about the historic rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.

  • Marchand has surgery on hips, to miss start of '22-23 season

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand had surgery on both hips on Friday and is expected to be out six months, meaning he would miss the start of next season. The team said Marchand had arthroscopic surgery to repair the cartilage in his hips. Marchand had 32 goals and 48 assists last season. He added four goals and seven assists in the playoffs, when the Bruins lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Associated Press

  • Hurricanes win Game 5, push Rangers to brink of elimination

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes controlled long stretches of play, stayed aggressive and even got a breakthrough in a two-month struggle on the power play. It was enough to secure another home playoff victory. Now they can turn their attention to trying to put away the New York Rangers, too. Vincent Trocheck buried a short-handed goal, Teuvo Teravainen had a rare power-play score and the Hurricanes beat the Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the second-round series.

  • Trois-Rivières, Que., is betting big on sports

    It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c

  • Giants' Kapler refusing to take field for anthem in protest

    CINCINNATI (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Friday he will refuse to take the field for the national anthem in a protest over the nation’s political direction following this week’s school shooting in Texas. “I don’t plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country,” Kapler said before a series opener at Cincinnati. “I don’t expect it to move the needle necessarily. It’s just something that I feel strongly enough about to t

  • Steve Nash headlines list of inductees to Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame

    TORONTO — Steve Nash, a two-time NBA MVP and voted one of the league's 75 greatest players of all time, is among a group of seven who will be inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame. Nash will enter as part of the class of 2021 alongside Stewart Granger and Angela (Johnson) Straub. Three-time NBA champion Rick Fox headlines the class of 2022 that also features Michèle Bélanger, John Bitove and Tony Simms. Canada Basketball will hold the induction ceremony on July 10 in Toronto. "To be

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p

  • Could the Raptors put Gary Trent Jr. on the trade market?

    Gary Trent Jr. showed he has plenty of upside after being given a heavier offensive load and demonstrated a defensive punch on the perimeter Toronto was lacking. But considering the Raptors' vision and depth of emerging talent, the 23-year-old could end up being trade bait. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Twitter user shares heartwarming story from Nazem Kadri's junior days

    As the hockey world rallies around Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, a Twitter user shared a touching story from the forward's junior hockey days.

  • Hockey Canada names team for delayed women's world under-18 hockey championship

    CALGARY — Canada's under-18 women's hockey team for the world championship was announced for the second time in less than five months Monday. The three goaltenders, seven defenders and 13 forwards chosen by Hockey Canada will wear the Maple Leaf at the women's world under-18 hockey championship June 6-13 in Madison and Middleton, Wis. That tournament was relocated and rescheduled from Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden, in January. The championship was called off less than two weeks before opening bec

  • Cyclist dies in B.C.'s Central Okanagan a week before province-wide biking event

    A crash that killed a cyclist in B.C.'s Central Okanagan happened a week before the Go By Bike Week, an annual province-wide event that celebrates cycling as a form of commute. Kelowna RCMP said they responded Tuesday morning to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Parkinson Drive, in the northern part of the city near Ellison Lake, where a 70-year-old male cyclist was hit by a car and died at the scene. In an emailed statement to CBC News, Mounties said the man attempted to cross the high