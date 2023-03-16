Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen attacked outside of South Florida hotel by 19-year-old

Def Leppard’s beloved drummer Rick Allen was attacked outside his hotel while visiting South Florida earlier this week, according to reports.

Max Hartley, 19, is facing a charge of abuse to an elderly or disabled adult without great harm. He was arrested Monday and has since bonded out of jail, records show.

Fort Lauderale police did not identify the victim, but WSVN 7 News first reported Allen was the man attacked. His condition is unknown.

On Monday, Allen was smoking a cigarette in the valet section of the Four Seasons Hotel, 525 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., while Hartley was hiding behind a pole, an arrest report read.

Hartley rushed Allen, who has one arm, at full speed knocking him backward, causing his head to hit the ground. An unidentified woman came to help but Hartley knocked her to the ground, too.

He proceeded to hit the woman, but she managed to run into the hotel to try to escape. Hartley came after her and dragged the woman by the hair back out of the lobby.

He then tried to run away but was stopped nearby after police were alerted by Conrad hotel staff about damages to numerous cars.

Allen was in town performing with Mötley Crüe at the Seminole Hard Rock on Sunday.

