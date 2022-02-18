Deere Reports First Quarter Net Income of $903 Million

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ --

Quarterly results reflect solid execution in dynamic environment.

End-market demand remains favorable; year's earnings-guidance range increased to $6.7 to $7.1 billion.

Newly announced goals highlight opportunities to create significant economic and sustainable value for customers and stakeholders.

Deere's 2021 Sustainability Report published, illustrating the company's unique position to deliver sustainable outcomes.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) reported net income of $903 million for the first quarter ended January 30, 2022, or $2.92 per share, compared with net income of $1.224 billion, or $3.87 per share, for the quarter ended January 31, 2021.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 5 percent in the first quarter of 2022 to $9.569 billion. Equipment operations net sales were $8.531 billion for the quarter, compared with $8.051 billion in 2021.

"Deere's performance in the first quarter was impressive given production issues surrounding the delayed ratification of our UAW contract in late November as well as persistent challenges posed by the supply chain and pandemic," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "These factors led to higher production costs in the quarter. We continue to work closely with key suppliers to manage the situation, enabling our customers to deliver food production and critical infrastructure. We are proud of the extraordinary efforts being taken by our dealers and employees to get products to our customers as soon possible in today's challenging environment."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2022 is forecast to be in a range of $6.7 billion to $7.1 billion.

"Looking ahead, we expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from strong fundamentals," May said. "At the same time, we are excited about the opportunities to create value for our customers and other stakeholders as outlined in our goals. Because of the hard work that has been done executing the Smart Industrial operating model, we are leveraging technology that delivers improved customer profitability, productivity, and sustainability."

Today the company announced new goals, known as the Leap Ambitions, that are linked to the Smart Industrial strategy and operating model introduced in 2020. The ambitions are designed to boost economic value and sustainability for Deere's customers, as well as for employees, investors, and other stakeholders. Deere is committed to achieving these goals over the remainder of the decade. Details can be found in the presentation accompanying this release as well as in the 2021 Deere & Company Sustainability Report, published today at www.Deere.com/sustainabilityreport.





















Deere & Company

First Quarter

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$ 9,569

$ 9,112

5%

Net income

$ 903

$ 1,224

-26%

Fully diluted EPS

$ 2.92

$ 3.87







In the first quarter 2022, the company incurred UAW contract ratification bonus costs of $90 million. Additionally, the UAW work stoppage contributed to inefficiencies in certain factories and higher production costs. In the first quarter of 2021, the company recorded impairments totaling $50 million pretax to certain long-lived assets. These impairments were offset by a favorable indirect-tax ruling in Brazil of $58 million pretax.





















Equipment Operations

First Quarter

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

Net sales

$ 8,531

$ 8,051

6%

Operating profit

$ 939

$ 1,380

-32%

Net income

$ 672

$ 1,020

-34%



For a discussion of net sales and operating profit results, see the production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry sections below.





















Production & Precision Ag

First Quarter

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,356

$ 3,069

9%

Operating profit

$ 296

$ 643

-54%

Operating margin



8.8%



21.0%







Production and precision ag sales for the quarter increased due to price realization and higher shipment volumes. Operating profit declined primarily due to higher production costs and an unfavorable sales mix. These items were partially offset by price realization and higher shipment volumes. Affecting the most recent quarter was the UAW contract-ratification bonus, while the prior period was affected by a favorable indirect-tax ruling in Brazil.





















Small Ag & Turf

First Quarter

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

Net sales

$ 2,631

$ 2,515

5%

Operating profit

$ 371

$ 469

-21%

Operating margin



14.1%



18.6%







Small ag and turf sales for the quarter improved as price realization more than offset lower shipment volumes. Operating profit decreased primarily due to higher production costs and lower sales / unfavorable sales mix. These items were partially offset by price realization.





















Construction & Forestry

First Quarter

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

Net sales

$ 2,544

$ 2,467

3%

Operating profit

$ 272

$ 268

1%

Operating margin



10.7%



10.9%







Construction and forestry sales moved higher for the quarter primarily due to price realization and higher shipment volumes. Last year Wirtgen's one-month reporting lag was eliminated resulting in four months of Wirtgen activity in the first quarter of 2021, which increased "Net sales" by $270 million. Operating profit was higher mainly due to price realization, partially offset by higher production costs and lower sales / unfavorable sales mix. The current period was impacted by the UAW contract-ratification bonus. Results last year included impairments of long-lived assets.





















Financial Services

First Quarter

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

Net income

$ 231

$ 204

13%



The increase in financial services net income for the quarter was mainly due to income earned on higher average portfolio balances and improvement on operating-lease residual values.

















Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2022









Agriculture & Turf













U.S. & Canada:













Large Ag









Up ~ 20%

Small Ag & Turf









~ Flat

Europe









Up ~ 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)









Up 5 to 10%

Asia









~ Flat

















Construction & Forestry













U.S. & Canada:













Construction Equipment









Up 5 to 10%

Compact Construction Equipment









Flat to Up ~ 5%

Global Forestry









Up 10 to 15%

Global Roadbuilding









Up 5 to 10%



















Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2022

Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Up 25 to 30%

-2%

+10%

Small Ag & Turf

Up ~ 15%

-2%

+8%

Construction & Forestry

Up 10 to 15%

-2%

+9%

















Financial Services

Net Income

$ 870







Financial Services. Full-year 2022 results are expected to be slightly lower than fiscal year 2021 due to a higher provision for credit losses, lower gains on operating-lease residual values, and higher selling, general, and administrative expenses. These factors are expected to be partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio.

John Deere Capital Corporation

The following is disclosed on behalf of the company's financial services subsidiary, John Deere Capital Corporation (JDCC), in connection with the disclosure requirements applicable to its periodic issuance of debt securities in the public market.

























First Quarter

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

Revenue

$ 643

$ 657

-2%

Net income

$ 190

$ 167

14%

Ending portfolio balance

$ 40,353

$ 38,372

5%



Net income for the quarter was higher than the same period in 2021 primarily due to income earned on higher average portfolio balances and improvement on operating-lease residual values.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements under "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," "Deere Segment Outlook," and other forward-looking statements herein that relate to future events, expectations, and trends involve factors that are subject to change, and risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect particular lines of business, while others could affect all of the company's businesses.

The company's agricultural equipment businesses are subject to a number of uncertainties, including certain factors that affect farmers' confidence and financial condition. These factors include demand for agricultural products; world grain stocks; weather conditions and the effects of climate change; soil conditions; harvest yields; prices for commodities and livestock; crop and livestock production expenses; availability of transport for crops (including as a result of reduced state and local transportation budgets); trade restrictions and tariffs (e.g., China); global trade agreements; the level of farm product exports (including concerns about genetically modified organisms); the growth and sustainability of non-food uses for some crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production); real estate values; available acreage for farming; land ownership policies of governments; changes in government farm programs and policies; international reaction to such programs; changes in and effects of crop insurance programs; changes in environmental regulations and their impact on farming practices; animal diseases (e.g., African swine fever) and their effects on poultry, beef, and pork consumption and prices and on livestock feed demand; crop pests and diseases; and the impact of the COVID pandemic on the agricultural industry including demand for, and production and exports of, agricultural products, and commodity prices.

The production and precision agriculture business is dependent on agricultural conditions, and relies in part on hardware and software, guidance, connectivity and digital solutions, and automation and machine intelligence. Many factors contribute to the company's precision agriculture sales and results, including the impact to customers' profitability and/or sustainability outcomes; the rate of adoption and use by customers; availability of technological innovations; speed of research and development; effectiveness of partnerships with third parties; and the dealer channel's ability to support and service precision technology solutions.

Factors affecting the company's small agriculture and turf equipment operations include agricultural conditions; consumer confidence; weather conditions and the effects of climate change; customer profitability; labor supply; consumer borrowing patterns; consumer purchasing preferences; housing starts and supply; infrastructure investment; spending by municipalities and golf courses; and consumable input costs.

Factors affecting the company's construction and forestry equipment operations include consumer spending patterns; real estate and housing prices; the number of housing starts; interest rates; commodity prices such as oil and gas; the levels of public and non-residential construction; and investment in infrastructure. Prices for pulp, paper, lumber, and structural panels affect sales of forestry equipment.

Many of the factors affecting the production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry segments have been and may continue to be impacted by global economic conditions, including those resulting from the COVID pandemic and responses to the pandemic taken by governments and other authorities.

All of the company's businesses and its results are affected by general economic conditions in the global markets and industries in which the company operates; customer confidence in general economic conditions; government spending and taxing; foreign currency exchange rates and their volatility, especially fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar; interest rates (including the availability of IBOR reference rates); inflation and deflation rates; changes in weather and climate patterns; the political and social stability of the global markets in which the company operates; the effects of, or response to, terrorism and security threats; wars and other conflicts; natural disasters; and the spread of major epidemics or pandemics (including the COVID pandemic) and government and industry responses to such epidemics or pandemics, such as travel restrictions and extended shut downs of businesses.

Continued uncertainties related to the magnitude, duration, and persistent effects of the COVID pandemic may significantly adversely affect the company's business and outlook. These uncertainties include, among other things: the duration and impact of the resurgence in COVID cases in any country, state, or region; the emergence, contagiousness, and threat of new and different strains of virus; the availability, acceptance, and effectiveness of vaccines; additional closures as mandated or otherwise made necessary by governmental authorities; disruptions in the supply chain, including those caused by industry capacity constraints, material availability, and global logistics delays and constraints arising from, among other things, the transportation capacity of ocean shipping containers, and continued disruptions in the operations of one or more key suppliers, or the failure of any key suppliers; an increasingly competitive labor market due to a sustained labor shortage or increased turnover caused by the COVID pandemic; the company's ability to meet commitments to customers on a timely basis as a result of increased costs and supply and transportation challenges; increased logistics costs; additional operating costs due to continued remote working arrangements and other COVID-related challenges; increased risk of cyber-attacks on network connections used in remote working arrangements; increased privacy-related risks due to processing health-related personal information; legal claims related to personal protective equipment designed, made, or provided by the company or alleged exposure to COVID on company premises; absence of employees due to illness; and the impact of the pandemic on the company's customers and dealers. The sustainability of the economic recovery from the pandemic remains unclear and significant volatility could continue for a prolonged period. These factors, and others that are currently unknown or considered immaterial, could materially and adversely affect our business, liquidity, results of operations, and financial position.

Significant changes in market liquidity conditions, changes in the company's credit ratings, and any failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding and funding costs, which could reduce the company's earnings and cash flows. Financial market conditions could also negatively impact customer access to capital for purchases of the company's products and customer confidence and purchase decisions, financing and repayment practices, and the number and size of customer delinquencies and defaults. A debt crisis in Europe, Latin America, or elsewhere could negatively impact currencies, global financial markets, social and political stability, funding sources and costs, asset and obligation values, customers, suppliers, demand for equipment, and company operations and results. The company's investment management activities could be impaired by changes in the equity, bond, and other financial markets, which would negatively affect earnings.

Additional factors that could materially affect the company's operations, access to capital, expenses, and results include changes in, uncertainty surrounding, and the impact of governmental trade, banking, monetary, and fiscal policies, including financial regulatory reform and its effects on the consumer finance industry, derivatives, funding costs, and other areas; the potential default of the U.S. federal government if Congress fails to pass a 2022 budget resolution; governmental programs, policies, and tariffs for the benefit of certain industries or sectors; sanctions in particular jurisdictions, including those that could potentially be imposed in the case of a military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine; retaliatory actions to such changes in trade, banking, monetary, and fiscal policies; actions by central banks; actions by financial and securities regulators; actions by environmental, health, and safety regulatory agencies, including those related to engine emissions, carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, noise, and the effects of climate change; changes to GPS radio frequency bands or their permitted uses; changes in labor and immigration regulations; changes to accounting standards; changes in tax rates, estimates, laws, and regulations and company actions related thereto; changes to and compliance with privacy, banking, and other regulations; changes to and compliance with economic sanctions and export controls laws and regulations; compliance with U.S. and foreign laws when expanding to new markets and otherwise; and actions by other regulatory bodies.

Other factors that could materially affect the company's results include security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its suppliers and dealers; security breaches with respect to the company's products; production, design, and technological innovations and difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints and prices; the loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights, whether through theft, infringement, counterfeiting, or otherwise; the availability and prices of strategically sourced materials, components, and whole goods; delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain or the loss of liquidity by suppliers; disruptions of infrastructures that support communications, operations, or distribution; the failure of customers, dealers, suppliers, or the company to comply with laws, regulations, and company policy pertaining to employment, human rights, health, safety, the environment, sanctions, export controls, anti-corruption, privacy and data protection, and other ethical business practices; introduction of legislation that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as right to repair or right to modify; events that damage the company's reputation or brand; significant investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings; start-up of new plants and products; the success of new product initiatives or business strategies; changes in customer product preferences and sales mix; gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions; oil and energy prices, supplies, and volatility; the availability and cost of freight; actions of competitors in the various industries in which the company competes, particularly price discounting; dealer practices, especially as to levels of new and used field inventories; changes in demand and pricing for used equipment and resulting impacts on lease residual values; labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions; changes in the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel; acquisitions and divestitures of businesses; greater-than-anticipated transaction costs; the integration of new businesses; the failure or delay in closing or realizing anticipated benefits of acquisitions, joint ventures, or divestitures; the inability to deliver precision technology and agricultural solutions to customers; the implementation of the smart industrial operating model and other organizational changes; the failure to realize anticipated savings or benefits of cost reduction, productivity, or efficiency efforts; difficulties related to the conversion and implementation of enterprise resource planning systems; changes in company-declared dividends and common stock issuances and repurchases; changes in the level and funding of employee retirement benefits; changes in market values of investment assets, compensation, retirement, discount, and mortality rates which impact retirement benefit costs; and significant changes in health care costs.

The liquidity and ongoing profitability of John Deere Capital Corporation and the company's other financial services subsidiaries depend largely on timely access to capital in order to meet future cash flow requirements, and to fund operations, costs, and purchases of the company's products. If general economic conditions deteriorate or capital markets become more volatile, funding could be unavailable or insufficient. Additionally, customer confidence levels may result in declines in credit applications and increases in delinquencies and default rates, which could materially impact write-offs and provisions for credit losses.

The company's forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions relating to the factors described above, which are sometimes based upon estimates and data prepared by government agencies. Such estimates and data are often revised. The company, except as required by law, undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise. Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. Risk Factors of the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the company's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q).

DEERE & COMPANY FIRST QUARTER 2022 PRESS RELEASE (In millions of dollars) Unaudited

























Three Months Ended





January 30

January 31

%





2022

2021

Change

Net sales and revenues:

















Production & precision ag net sales

$ 3,356

$ 3,069

+9

Small ag & turf net sales



2,631



2,515

+5

Construction & forestry net sales



2,544



2,467

+3

Financial services revenues



870



884

-2

Other revenues



168



177

-5

Total net sales and revenues

$ 9,569

$ 9,112

+5





















Operating profit: *

















Production & precision ag

$ 296

$ 643

-54

Small ag & turf



371



469



-21





Construction & forestry



272



268

+1



Financial services



296



258

+15

