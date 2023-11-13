Deer Smashes Into Pickup Moments Before Owner Is Set To Sell The Truck

SWNS

This is the heartwarming moment a woman surprised her husband with a pregnancy - after trying for 14 years. Brie Owens, 37, revealed to hubbie Stephen, 39, she was pregnant minutes after taking a test which came back positive. Brie captured the moment on video, which shows Stephen, a data analyst, breaking down into tears of joy. In August, Brie was late for her period but the couple didn't think she was pregnant and put it down to stress. Brie, a stay-at-home mum, said: "I'm very regular but we had a really stressful month. We're doing a remodeling. "My mom is in the hospital so I thought that was what it was." When Brie took the test and saw the positive, she decided to surprise Stephen. She said: "I took the test and I was just in shock. "Stephen didn't know about the test because on the off chance I was. I wanted to surprise him. "I just wanted to confirm that I wasn't. It was a confirmation deal, not a hopeful deal." The couple, from Atlanta, Georgia, USA, decided to start trying for kids in 2008. When they realized it was wasn't happening, the couple held up hopes for about a year and a half before they decided to leave it to fate. Brie said: "At the beginning we tried for a year and a half but it started to just feel exhausting and silly. "It had always been an if it happens it happens kind of thing, but absolutely we never stopped trying." They were never told they were infertile but felt strongly that they wanted to use natural means, not treatments such as IVF. The couple desperately wanted to raise children and decided that adoption was the best option for them. They started the process to adopt Joseph, their first child, in 2013 and were approved in 2015. Now the couple have four adopted children from foster care, with William, nine months old, who was adopted earlier this year. The couple had not planned to adopt this many children but they couldn't stand the idea of not helping as many kids as possible. Brie said: "If the situation presents itself, we would not send a child from our home if adoption or permanent guardianship was an option." After 14 years of infertility and four adopted kids, the couple are now expecting their fifth child and couldn't be more excited. Brie said: "After so long you don't even think about it. It's hard to explain. You might hope for it but you don't expect it. "We have four kids already, this is crazy but so exciting. "It hasn't totally set in, but I'm very very excited, we finally get to tell our parents, our friends and our kids that it's worked. "Our kids are very excited too to be big siblings again."