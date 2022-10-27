Deer runs amok in SC restaurant and you can see the wild action on video. Take a look

The 521 Filling Station has likely never had a customer as unruly as this before.

At least, one would hope.

The Kershaw-based restaurant, which dubs itself as the ‘Home of the 16-ounce ribeye,’ recently posted security camera footage of a deer rampaging inside the establishment.

The video, recorded on Monday, shows a small deer running inside the restaurant’s mostly empty dining area and kick over a chair as it appears to search for a way back outside.

“The deer ran across Highway 521 straight through our front door shattering it,” owner Kevin Sims wrote in a Wednesday message to The State. “He then went inside and ran around frantically.”

The video then shows several people cornering the animal before helping it back outside.

“One of our servers, Beth Truesdale and a cook Maxine Dease wrangled him and another customer helped them drag him outside to be released,” Sims wrote.

Sims added that the restaurant suffered minimal damage from the incident.

“Luckily, only the front door was damaged,” he wrote.