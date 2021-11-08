Deer rescued from canal in Sacramento County. ‘He had completely given up’

Fire crews rescued a deer trapped in a canal Sunday afternoon in Sacramento County.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District water rescue crews responded around 3 p.m. to Tributary and Gold Canal near Gold River, according to social media posts, where they located a deer who had “completely given up.”

Crews successfully rescued the deer, who was unharmed.

“He had completely given up, and had to relax for a minute with his rescuers once out of the water,” Metro Fire officials wrote in a tweet.

Photos and videos from the fire district showed two rescue workers in a red raft wrangling the deer by its antlers, then slowly coaxing it to shore where more fire personnel awaited.