Deer with rat trap stuck to face can’t eat or drink. Then Colorado officers step in

Officers in Colorado stepped in to help a deer that found itself caught in a rat trap, officials said.

Officers in Durango got calls Oct. 1 from residents about a doe with a rat trap stuck to her face, according to a post by Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southwest Region on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

The trap was “latched onto the soft tissue” in the deer’s jaw, so she wasn’t able to eat or drink, officers said on X.

We got calls Sunday from concerned Durango residents about this deer that had a rat trap stuck to its face. The trap was latched onto the soft tissue around the lower jaw, preventing this doe from eating or drinking. So our officers darted the doe so they could safely remove it. pic.twitter.com/DsOrr4dVjG — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) October 3, 2023

The doe was darted so officers could safely remove the trap, wildlife officials said.

Officials believe whoever set the trap used peanut butter with the hopes to catch a rodent and asks the public to be wary about where they place their traps.

The deer was freed from the trap and rejoined her mom and siblings near Buckley Park, officials said.

Durango is about 330 miles southwest of Denver.

