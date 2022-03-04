Deer plows through store window, video shows. Smart shoppers use mirror to lure it out

A deer came crashing through the front window of a boutique store in central Virginia, toppling a clothing rack and startling nearby shoppers.

And surveillance cameras caught it all.

Several people were shopping at Penelope, a clothing, jewelry and accessories store with several locations in Virginia, when the deer made an impromptu entrance just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, the video shows. The owners said it happened at their location in Forest, which is part of the Lynchburg metropolitan area.

“Our Forest Store will be closed for the remainder of the day (March 1, 2022) due to a special visitor this afternoon,” Penelope said in a Facebook post after the incident. “We plan on being open on Wednesday morning.”

Video shared by Storyful shows the dear plow through the glass and tumble into the front corner of the store. A rack of clothes careened to the ground before the startled animal got up and ventured further into the boutique.

The deer seemed to poke its head forward before suddenly trying to bolt in the opposite direction, the video shows. But its hooves appeared to struggle gaining traction on the slick floor, and the animal ultimately ventured deeper into the store.

A secondary camera angle showed shoppers hurrying away from it.

Family owner Libbie Small told WSET the deer stayed in the boutique for about 30 minutes, during which time she said “everyone but the deer remained amazingly calm.”

The deer was bleeding after being cut by the glass in the window, WSET reported, and it damaged several Vera Bradley bags in the store. Small told the TV station the unexpected guest appeared while Penelope was celebrating its 34th anniversary.

“34 years in business and today is definitely a first!” the store said on Facebook. “So glad that everyone was safe.”

The owners also said the deer was full grown.

“That picture does not show how big she really was. She was so strong,” one person commented in a reply to the initial Facebook post.

Story continues

Small told WDBJ that a few shoppers ended up using a mirror to lure the deer back outside.

“It kept ramming against a mirror in the back, and so they were able to distract the deer, pull the mirror off the wall, and they used the mirror, they turned the lights out and they used it and he was able to get out of the store,” Small said, according to the TV station.

The store said on Facebook that there was some broken glass and damaged merchandise, but nobody was hurt.

Driver crashes into cow on Utah highway, officials say. He’s in critical condition

She dreamed of hunting a massive buck. Then they crossed paths on family’s AL property

Deer with arrow in its side found wandering neighborhood in Washington, photos show

Meet TikTok’s ‘Deer Whisperer’: Texan charms 2 million fans by bonding with 70 deer