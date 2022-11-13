Deer hit by car is thrown into an oncoming SUV, killing woman, Minnesota cops say

A woman is dead after a deer came crashing through the windshield of the vehicle she was in on a rural road outside of Austin, Minnesota, police told news outlets.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office said, KAAL reported.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a Ford Escape pulled off on the shoulder with damage to the windshield and roof, the station reported. A 58-year-old Austin woman in the front passenger seat had serious injuries.

The SUV was headed north when another vehicle heading the opposite direction struck a deer, the sheriff’s office told KTTC. The impact sent the deer flying into the air and into the Ford’s windshield.

The woman was taken to a hospital by helicopter where she died of her injuries, Bring Me The News reported.

Officials did not release the identities of anyone involved.

“This unfortunate, tragic accident is the worst of everything,” Sheriff Steve Sandvik told KAAL. “You couldn’t plan for it.”

Deer are a danger to motorists year round, but especially during the fall season when encounters are most numerous, McClatchy previously reported. They are most active at dusk and dawn.

Austin is about 100 miles south of downtown Minneapolis.

