Deer on hand as part of Haudenosaunee delegation for return of artifacts in Switzerland

Kahnawake’s Kenneth Deer was amongst a delegation of members of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy that were in attendance for a ground-breaking return of Indigenous artifacts Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Musee d’ethnographie de Geneve (MEG) returned a ceremonial medicine mask and a turtle rattle that had been in the museum’s possession for nearly 200 years to the delegation, marking the first time in the museum’s history that artifacts have been returned to their original owners.

“The two items are part of a sacred healing ritual,” Deer explained. “I’m proud to be able to bring them home finally.”

The medicine mask is very significant because it is made from the trees and thereby carries their scared properties, Deer added.

“It’s for this reason that these items are improper for display and are on their way back home,” he said.

The mask and rattle were bequeathed to the MEG’s predecessor in 1825 by Amédée-Pierre-Jules Pictet de Sergy.

“We wanted to see this mask and rattle returned to us so that we can look after them correctly,” Haudenosaunee delegation member Brennen Ferguson said. “We have an obligation to look after them that we haven’t been able to look after for 200 years. We need to do everything in our power to put an end to this kind of separation from our past and our homes. We have a responsibility to bring these artifacts home.”

MEG director and curator Carine Ayélé Durand said she was pleased to be part of the return of the artifacts to their original owners.

“I’m very satisfied to say that the city of Geneva has played an active role in the restoration of rights of Indigenous people,” Durand said. “This return of sacred artifacts was made possible thanks to the good relationship that we have fostered for the last couple of years with the Haudenosaunee delegation, and with the support of our magistrate and the Geneva City Council, who all made this process very fluid and helped it move quickly.”

The MEG and Geneva City Council agreed on three indisputable facts, they said in a statement.

“The management of the MEG and the directors of the department of culture and digital agreed to the request for the return of the artifacts based on three indisputable facts: The Iroquois Confederacy are the rightful owners of the mask and rattle, that the mask and rattle have a cultural value that make them improper for display and that the mask and rattle have tremendous cultural and historical value to the Haudenosaunee people,’ the statement said.

The return of cultural artifacts improper for public display is part of an ongoing campaign for the museum. Last week, they hosted a pair of African delegations with an eye on returning culturally-significant artifacts to their original owners.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase