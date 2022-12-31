Deepti Kapoor's 'Age of Vice,' Rachel Hawkins' 'The Villa': 5 new must-read books this week

Barbara VanDenburgh, USA TODAY
·3 min read

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday.

‘Age of Vice’

"Age of Vice," by Deepti Kapoor.

By Deepti Kapoor (Riverhead, fiction)

What it's about: A wealthy playboy’s Mercedes jumps the curb and kills five people, but it’s his impoverished servant who’s made the scapegoat in this action-packed thriller set in contemporary India.

The buzz: "The author possesses a talent great enough to match the massive scope of her subject," says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

'The Villa'

By Rachel Hawkins (St. Martin's Press, fiction)

What it's about: Emily and Chess try to rekindle their friendship with a girls trip to Italy, but their vacation Villa has a complicated history and deadly legacy that threatens to claim another victim.

The buzz: "Hawkins manages to achieve the seemingly impossible: A Frankenstein-inspired novel that feels both fresh and unique," says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

'Token'

By Beverley Kendall (Graydon House, fiction)

What it's about: Kennedy Mitchell, tired of being the only Black woman in the corporate boardroom, founds PR agency Token, aimed at diversifying companies. Business is booming, but when Kennedy's ex shows up needing help fixing is company's reputation, things get messy.

The buzz: "Readers looking for romance with grit should snap this up," says Publishers Weekly.

'The Blackhouse'

By Carole Johnstone (Scribner, fiction)

What it's about: Maggie is plagued with memories that don't make sense, of murder on the remote Scottish island of Kilmeray, a place she's never been – until she decides to go and find out what secrets the islanders are hiding.

The buzz: "This richly evocative story exists at the point where love, fear, guilt, bad decisions, psychosis, and mythology collide," says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

'Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute'

By Talia Hibbert (Joy Revolution, fiction)

What it's about: Opposites attract when star football player Bradley Graeme and conspiracy-theory-obsessed social media star Celine Bangura are forced to work together as a team at a survival camp in the great outdoors.

The buzz: A starred review from Kirkus Reviews calls it "a zippy rom-com with strong characterization, bursting with Gen Z–approved verbal sparring and stolen kisses."

