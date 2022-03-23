Deepspatial Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / Deepspatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI)(OTCQB:DSAIF) ("Deepspatial" or the "Company"), an outcome based artificial intelligence (AI) company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to make the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") eligible to be electronically cleared and settled ("DTC Eligibility"). The Common Shares will continue to trade in the United States under the ticker symbol "DSAIF" on the OTCQB Venture Market and on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "DSAI".

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities for publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are "DTC eligible." DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance the liquidity of the Company's Common Shares in the United States because of the accelerated settlement period and the expected reduction in costs for investors and brokers.

"DTC Eligibility is an important milestone and step for Deepspatial towards increasing investor awareness and we are working earnestly at becoming an industry-leader in Geospatial AI solutions. We are excited to make Deepspatial's common shares more accessible to the US investment community and look forward to continuing to build long-term shareholder value.", commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial.

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial (CSE:DSAI) (OTCQB:DSAIF) is an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI. From finding the most efficient supply chain routes to knowing where to develop next, Deepspatial's AI-driven platform enables its clients to visualize what's going on, predict what's coming, analyze data, and optimize processes to make smarter decisions for a better future. For more information, visit www.Deepspatial.ai and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Caution regarding Forward Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19;risks related to factors beyond the control of the company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

