DeepMarkit Announces Option Grants and Investor Relations Service Provider Engagements

·6 min read

TSXV: MKT OTC: MKTDF FRA: DEP

CALGARY, AB, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a technology company focused on creating new tools and technologies to aid businesses in sales development and increasing profitability, announces that it has granted stock options for holders to purchase 3,900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, First Carbon Corp., pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, and subject to regulatory approval and approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The options were issued with an exercise price of CAD 0.85 per Common Share and, other than as described herein, vest immediately and have a term of two (2) years.

DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT, OTC: MKTDF, FRA: DEP) (CNW Group/DeepMarkit Corp.)
The Company also announces that it has entered into agreements for investor relations or awareness creation services with each of Star Finance GmbH, GRIT Capital Corp., and Octagon Media Corp. Each of these engagements remain subject to approval by the Exchange and the key terms of each are highlighted below:

GRIT Capital Corp.

DeepMarkit has engaged GRIT Capital Corp. ("GRIT Capital"), a financial media company, for promotional and media advertising services to be carried out for an initial term of 24 weeks. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will pay to GRIT Capital an upfront fee of USD 75,000. GRIT Capital does not own or control any common shares or other securities of the Company. The engagement of GRIT Capital remains subject to approval by the Exchange.

Star Finance

DeepMarkit has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Star Finance Agreement") with Star Finance GmbH ("Star Finance"), a Swiss-based company, for European investor relations and communication services. Star Finance is owned and operated my Michael Adams who is a communication professional with more than 16 years of experience assisting Canadian public companies with introductions to investors, primarily in Germany and German-speaking Europe. Under the Star Finance Agreement, Star Finance will create and implement an investor relations program for the Company, provide corporate communication advisory services and market intelligence services, and oversee dissemination of Company information in European markets. Under the Star Finance Agreement, Star Finance will receive 100,000 options, with an exercise price equal to the Market Price (as defined in Exchange policies) on the date of issuance (being CAD 0.85). The options granted to Star Finance will be exercisable for a period of two (2) years, and shall vest in one-quarter increments every three months from the date of issuance. Star Finance will also be reimbursed for pre-approved expenses incurred in connection with the services provided under the Star Finance Agreement. Star Finance currently owns 474,984 common shares of the Company. Star Finance holds these common shares for investment purposes and may increase or decrease its holdings depending on market factors and other considerations. The engagement of Star Finance remains subject to approval by the Exchange.

Octagon Media Corp. (doing business as Wall Street Reporter)

DeepMarkit has recently engaged Wall Street Reporter as part of Octagon Media Corp. ("WSR") of Las Vegas, Nevada for investor marketing services (the "WSR Services") to assist the Company in enhancing its online profile with the investment community. The term of the engagement is for a period of six months (the "Term"), subject to the terms of the Marketing Services Agreement (the "MSA") executed between the Company and WSR. Pursuant to the terms of the MSA, WSR will be paid an aggregate, up-front, cash amount of USD 250,000 for the WSR Services to be provided over the Term. In addition, WSR will be granted 300,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company at a price equal to CAD 0.85), for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance, pursuant to its stock option plan and the policies of the Exchange. The options shall vest in one-quarter increments every three months from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. The Company and WSR are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. WSR is located at 7836 West Sahara Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89117 and can be contacted via email at jm@wallstreetreporter.com or directly by calling (212) 871-2057.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company focused on creating new tools and technologies to aid businesses in sales development and increasing profitability. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol. DeepMarkit's wholly owned subsidiary, First Carbon Corp. ("FCC"), is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. FCC's primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based, software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. MintCarbon.io is currently undergoing testing and FCC anticipates an official launch of the platform in 2022.

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

"Ranjeet Sundher"
Ranjeet Sundher, Interim CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements relating to Exchange approval of the grants and investor relations agreements described herein. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain final regulatory approval for option grants, or for any of the investor relations or promotional agreements described herein. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

