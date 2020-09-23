Deepika's Manager Seeks Exemption From NCB Probe Till 25 September

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is set to summon Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash for questioning regarding an alleged drugs link that surfaced while the agency was probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

As per a report by ANI, Prakash has sought exemption from the investigation till 25 September on grounds of ill health. The statement from NCB read, "Karishma Prakash, actor Deepika Padukone's manager, has sought exemption from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation till 25th September on the grounds of ill health".

A number of reports have claimed that Deepika's name came up during the NCB investigation. On Tuesday, 22 September, actor Dia Mirza took to social media to issue a statement quashing rumours about her name surfacing in the drugs probe.

"I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen", Dia's statement read.

NCB sources have told The Quint that actors Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta will be summoned for questioning soon.

