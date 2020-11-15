Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wish Fans on Diwali with Stunning Picture

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wished fans on Diwali with a stunning picture, where the duo could be seen in co-ordinated outfits. One of the film industry's most stylish couples, Ranveer and Deepika chose chic traditional attires to mark the day.

While Ranveer wore a bright orange Kurta and accessorised it with a watch, the ever-gorgeous Deepika chose a regal red-and-gold saree. The couple could be seen having a light-hearted moment in the picture.

Ranveer and Deepika also recently celebrated their second anniversary with adorable pictures. Ranveer's wish for Deepika especially caught people's attention. He wrote, "Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, Meri Gudiya (my doll) @deepikapadukone."

Deepika had captioned the same pictures, "Two peas in a pod... Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me."

On the work front, the couple will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83, a film based on India's cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev, the then-skipper of the team and Deepika will be essaying his wife Romi Bhatia Dev. '83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Boman Irani, Ammy Virk and Harrdy Sandhu among others.

The film's release was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, if reports are to be believed, makers are eyeing a Christmas 2020 release if theatres are safe to be re-opened again. No official announcement, however, has been made about the film yet.