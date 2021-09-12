Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Have a ‘Smashing Time’ With PV Sindhu

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently met badminton player PV Sindhu and had a ‘smashing time’. They were spotted outside a restaurant by paparazzi on Saturday night. Ranveer posted a picture of the trio and wrote, “Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone.”

PV Sindhu can be seen wearing a white dress while Deepika wore a white shirt with full sleeves with black pants, and Ranveer sported ripped jeans and a printed white shirt.

Sindhu replied under the post, “@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon.” Ranveer also shared the picture on his story with the words, “Laakhon mein ek! Celebrating @pvsindhu1.”

PV Sindhu achieved a huge milestone at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She won a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 and had previously won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, making her the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

On the career front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in ’83 with Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Cirkus with Pooja Hegde, and Divyang Thakkar directorial Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Deepika Padukone stars in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

