Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh 2nd Wedding Anniversary: 5 Times DeepVeer Made It To the News For All the Right Reasons

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh ooze couple goals is what we can say. Popularly known as DeepVeer by their fans, Ranveer and Deepika are those perfect life partners for one another and make us wish for something exactly like that in our lives. Ever since their wedding in 2018, Ranveer and Deepika have been painting Instagram in the colour of their love and we simply can't get enough of our fix of DeepVeer. Never the ones to shy away from PDA (after their wedding), Ranveer and Deepika are the epitome of perfection in every sense. Deepika Padukone Completes 13 Years in Bollywood: From Shantipriya in Om Shanti Om to Veronica in Cocktail - Taking a Look at Her Different On-Screen Avatars (View Pics).

And on the eve of the pair's 2nd wedding anniversary on November 14, here are some major life events that took place in DeepVeer's life post their wedding. Most of them include the pair as a whole. Ranveer Singh’s Birthday: Deepika Padukone’s Wish for Her Hubby Is Filled With Love and Peace in Abundance (View Post).

Ranveer Singh Broke Stereotypes, Moved Into His Wife's House

While we always knew that Ranveer Singh is an upstanding man, what we did not know was how much of a priority, was Deepika Padukone, now his wife, to him. So much that Ranveer moved into Deepika's Prabhadevi residence after marriage, thus breaking stereotypes. When asked about it, he quipped, "I've grown up seeing a marriage where the attitude is to make it work regardless of anything. A marriage is a commitment, out is not an option. So whatever you have to work through, you do. The most sensible and convenient thing was for me to move into her set-up. She is comfortable there and I don't want to displace her. I always try to give her priority."

DeepVeer at PC Wedding

Deepika Padukone, contrary to reports, gets along famously with any of Bollywood's A-List actresses and one of them is Priyanka Chopra. The ladies, who worked together in Ram-Leela (but did not have any scenes together) and Bajirao Mastani, with powerhouse Ranveer Singh, re-created their hit number "Pinga" at Chopra's second wedding reception in Mumbai. And oh Boy! Whatta reunion it was!

DeepVeer at Priyanka Nick's Reception (Photo Credits: Instagram)

DeepVeer's Tirth Yatra

Not wishing to follow the trend and throw a huge bash for their 1st wedding anniversary, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh opted to seek blessings from the Gods of India on their 1-year anniversary. DeepVeer went to Tirupti and then flew to the Golden Temple with families in tow. Their sojourn saw DeepVeer dressed in traditional attire as they made it to the news. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Look Like Newlyweds as they Reach Tirupati to Seek Blessings on their First Wedding Anniversary.

DeepVeer at Tirupati and Golden Temple (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone Joins Hubby Ranveer Singh in 83

While Ranveer Singh is being lauded for his portrayal of cricket legend Kapil Dev in his biopic 83, Padukone was not only brought on board as the producer, but also cast in the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi. This movie is DP's second production venture after the super successful Chhapaak. '83: Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev is All Smiles With Ranveer Singh's Kapil Dev.

