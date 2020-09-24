Deepika Padukone or Farmers’ Protests: What Will Media Cover?

Editor: Veeru Mohan

The Indian mainstream media is looking forward to 25 September. Why?

Take a wild guess.

Turns out, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the ongoing drug probe and obviously it's a pretty big deal.

Fun fact: Did you know that Deepika Padukone’s summons is on the same day as.. the nationwide protests by farmers?

We aren't the only ones to point this out. Social media has been buzzing with questions and concerns about what the media coverage will be like on Friday. The farm bills that were recently passed in the Rajya Sabha will drastically affect the livelihoods of farmers across the country. This wouldn't be a big deal if the agriculture sector did not employ almost half of India's population.

Now the question is... will the mainstream media focus on a Bollywood actor whose alleged chat from 2017 got leaked or on the farmers protesting against bills that could destroy their livelihood? The nation wants to know.

