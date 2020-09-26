Deepika Padukone Fans Trend #StandWithDeepika On Twitter As She Reaches The NCB Office

Certain Bollywood stars have been dragged into a new controversy that the industry is grappling with. The investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has now led to the investigation of drugs nexus in Bollywood. While many known names have been summoned Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the eyes are currently all on actress Deepika Padukone. As the footage and pics of her arrival at NCB's Mumbai's office have surfaced, her fans have started #StandWithDeepika trend on Twitter. Bollywood Drug Probe: Deepika Padukone Arrives At Narcotics Control Bureau’s Office In Mumbai For The Interrogation (Watch Video).

The actress was summoned by NCB on 23 September 2020, which led to incessant trolling by the netizens. She has been called for questioning post a leaked screen-grab of a 2017 chat over availability of drugs. The initials 'D' and 'K' are allegedly Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash. Now, the 'Deepika crazens' as they call themselves, have come out in support of their icon in the controversy. Check out a few tweets below.

On Deepika's Body Language

Our character is not defined by the battles we win or lose, but by the battles we dare to fight! @deepikapadukone the confidence in your walk & the fire in your eyes speaks a lot already! Go get em’🔥#StandWithDeepika pic.twitter.com/z7CJWQTSB8 — 🐰hannan (@daperfectDP) September 26, 2020





Deepika 'Crazens' Fuel The Trend





Fans Praying For Her

As u'll leave ur home with ur head held high in a few moments, the prayers of crazens are with u!! #StandWithDeepika pic.twitter.com/kzkxwMvVte — Naman Sharma (@NamanSh83210937) September 26, 2020





Deepika Fan On Drugs Problem

If they start arresting people because they smoked weed , half of the colleges would be empty in India . smoking expensive hashish , bhang , cannabis or Marijuana something which is ok for one person and it is not ok for other.#StandWithDeepika — Mohammed Irfan (@Mohamme30656553) September 23, 2020





Fan Wishes Her To Be On Film Set

You will be back on set doing what you love without any disruptions in no time. You’re in a great space professionally and will come out of this mess stronger than ever! We love you and will be by your side no matter what @deepikapadukone #StandWithDeepika pic.twitter.com/vMIMVmADjL — meow (@partyypants) September 26, 2020





Earlier, Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh was summoned by the NCB. The SIT has recorded her statement after NCB interrogated her on Friday. Apart from these two B-town personalities, actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are also soon to be interrogated by NCB.