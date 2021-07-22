Deepika Kumari at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Archery Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Women’s Individual Archery Qualification Round Coverage
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
As Deepika Kumari will battle it out in the Women’s Individual Qualification Round, check out the live streaming details of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 event. Check out the schedule of the archery events here.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Archery Qualifying Round Live Streaming Details:
Aiming for the bulls-eye 🎯🎯@ImDeepikaK is all set for her competition at #Tokyo2020
The event starts at 5:30 am (IST) for the Women's individual ranking round, so make sure you tune in to @ddsportschannel and @SonySportsIndia to watch her live at @Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/UXEEVVVhEr
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 22, 2021
Also Read | Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated: Full Medal Table, Country-Wise Medal Standings With Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Count