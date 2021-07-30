Deepika Kumari’s Olympic Dream Ends, Loses to An San in Quarterfinals 2 of Tokyo 2020
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
That's the end of the road for Deepika Kumari as she lost 6-0 to An San in the Quarterfinals 2 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Would be safe to say that this looked like a one-sided game.
News Flash: #Archery : Deepika Kumari goes down in QF to top seed An San of South Korea 0-6. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/8iTFAKMyhb
— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 30, 2021
Also Read | 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 7: Deepika Kumari Loses An San, Exits from Tokyo Olympics 2020