Fast-strengthening storm threatens high winds on the East Coast

A growing storm aiming for portions of the East Coast will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and a power outage risk through the beginning of the new work week.

This latest storm is on track to grow much stronger than the one that brought a raw weekend to much of Atlantic Canada.

Rough conditions arrive Monday

A Colorado low that brought severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to the American Plains earlier in the week scooted off the U.S. East Coast on Sunday, turning toward the north as it gets a second wind on approach to Atlantic Canada.

ATLHeights

The system’s minimum central pressure could bottom-out below 970 mb, which is both impressive to weather nerds and a harbinger of rough times ahead for folks beneath the storm.

A strong pressure gradient will crank up the winds across Newfoundland, beginning in the south on Monday morning and spreading across the island into the late morning and afternoon as our low-pressure system moves north.

NFLDWinds

Widespread wind gusts of 60-80 km/h are likely across Newfoundland throughout the day Monday, with higher gusts possible in coastal areas. The combination of high winds and rain-soaked soils could lead to the risk for localized power outages.

We’ll see additional rain with this Monday system. Additional rainfall totals of 30-50 mm are likely through Tuesday across eastern Newfoundland and eastern Nova Scotia.

ATLRain

Conditions will gradually improve overnight Monday into Tuesday as the system departs to the east. Clouds will linger into Tuesday morning, along with a chance for residual showers on the Avalon.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across Atlantic Canada.

Thumbnail courtesy of Unsplash.

