Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Shooting Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification Coverage

Indian shooters Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will begin their individual campaign in Tokyo Olympics 2020 they compete in Men's 10m Air Pistol Qualification. The game has a tentative start time of 09:30 am and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and will be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports.

Brace yourselves for a power-packed Sunday! Catch our heroes LIVE at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics 📺 Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4#Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #SirfSonyPeDikhega #HumHongeKamyab pic.twitter.com/Tb6XrGbKWy — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 24, 2021

