A must-win game for Kings XI Punjab and the team have managed to post just 153/6 in their 20 overs against CSK.

MS Dhoni’s men are playing just for pride as they’re out of the tournament but KXIP need a win tonight which may not be the easiest task as their famed top order failed to see any major contributions, apart from Deepak Hooda who scored an unbeaten 62 to get them to a respectable target.

Deepak Hooda's 62 Salvages KXIP's Innings as They Post 153/6 v CSK