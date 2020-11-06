Deepak Agarwal’s Key to a Successful Business: Team Empowerment

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2020 / To rise to a leadership role, you must be able to shed the weight of tactical tasks and responsibilities that can stagnate organizational growth. Leaders who find themselves mired in every detail and decision will quickly find that they are unable to address the responsibilities and opportunities inherent in leadership. To be able to lead your organization through new and uncharted endeavors, you must delegate tasks to capable members of your team.

"It is not enough to simply have a great idea. Without a driven, skilled, and capable team behind them working to bring the vision to life, entrepreneurs would not get far," notes Deepak Agarwal. "When you have the right people and protocols in place, you create synergies that can only be realized by inviting others to participate in your vision."

Deepak Agarwal offers his top six tips for entrepreneurs looking to empower their team to take ownership of their workstreams.

Understand Your Team

A key quality of a strong leader is the ability to analyze and understand the different skills and weaknesses each team member brings to the table. By understanding each employee's strengths, you can establish the most effective ways to increase efficiency. Furthermore, using their skill sets, you can place team members where they will be the happiest, putting them in roles they are passionate about and where they can grow and thrive.

Develop Clear Expectations

A good leader is a good communicator. To effectively delegate work, you must first clearly define your initial expectations to ensure the end product is what you wanted. "It can be frustrating and time consuming to redo the work of a teammate - especially if it could have been avoided with clear communication," says Deepak Agarwal. "Having a standard protocol for communicating an assignment is key, along with creating an environment where your employees feel comfortable asking questions when something is unclear."

Challenge Your Team

Any team that encounters the same work over and over again will quickly grow disinterested and disengaged from their work. Allowing team members to take the lead prevents stagnation, and encourages members to stretch themselves. Spending time with your team to impart your tips and tricks will also help employees think more creatively about their work, developing them into powerful assets to drive everyday tasks and manage unexpected situations.

Recognize the Power of Flexibility

When it comes to your business, it can be easy to become rigid and veer towards an authoritarian style of leadership. Understanding that managing a team is a dynamic process that may not always be clearcut. It will take some team members longer to complete certain tasks than others. Some team members may be more effective with different incentive systems. Take the time to examine team relationships, check-in with everyone periodically, and establish a clear open-door policy.

Reward All (even small) Wins

Don't take your team members for granted. This can occur the more you pull back from day to day engagement. "Remember that your team members are human beings, who will feel good when recognized for an outstanding job," notes Deepak Agarwal. "Take the time to build this into your meetings and check-ins, and you will reap the rewards as your team members gain confidence and boosts to morale."

Avoid Micromanaging

It can be hard, at times even painful, but under no circumstance should you find yourself micromanaging the daily operations of your team. Accept that there are times where it is more effective for your team to learn, and sometimes fail, on their own. Without these experiences, they will never be able to grow, and in turn, you will never see your business fly on its own. "Give your team the training and tools to be able to get the job done," says Deepak Agarwal. "Once they have that, let them work independently. If you've done your job right, you can rest assured they will come to you when they need help."

For more expert business advice from Deepak Agarwal, be sure to check out Deepak's Top 5 Social Media Tips for Online Retail.

Andrew Mitchell

Email: media@cambridgeglobalmedia.com

Phone: 404-955-7133

SOURCE: Deepak Agarwal





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/615237/Deepak-Agarwals-Key-to-a-Successful-Business-Team-Empowerment



