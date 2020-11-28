This Deep-Tissue Massage Gun Is at Its Lowest Price Ever for 6 Hours Only
After stressing over that Thanksgiving meal, decorating your home for the holidays, scanning through thousands of Black Friday deals, and simply being a human in 2020, it’s time to reward yourself with a little “TLC.” And if your holiday stress and exhaustion is manifesting itself into aches and pains in your body, luckily this deep-tissue massage gun is at its lowest price ever on Amazon for Black Friday.
The Vybe Premium Percussion Massage Gun is a deep-tissue massager that has five speed controls and operates at up to 3,200 strokes per minute. It comes with four therapeutic attachments — including a knot-buster to target tight spots and a wishbone structure that deeply massages calves and biceps without causing discomfort. The percussion massager provides over 30 pounds of pressure to ensure it gets to the belly of your muscle groups. Plus, it has up to a four-hour battery life.
Buy It! Vybe Premium Percussion Massage Gun, $135.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com
Applauded by one reviewer for being the “best purchase I’ve ever made” and by another as “a gift from the gods,” this massager has garnered top reviews from shoppers that love it for its intense pressure, adjustable settings, and quiet operation.
A skeptical massage therapist in the reviews section said, “I am extremely pleased with how well it works and how good I feel. After using this for 10 minutes in each leg and foot, I felt relief for the first time in years. Best purchase I’ve made in a long time!”
Whether you suffer from back pain, chronic knots after injuries, or if you’re just looking for preventative recovery after workouts, this massage gun is one you won’t want to skip out on. Grab the muscle pain reliever for just $136 on Black Friday from now to 10:30 p.m. PT — or until it sells out.
