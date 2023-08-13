Deep thoughts: As Boise State looks for receivers, one sets sights on ‘big-time year’

The first catch of Eric McAlister’s Boise State football career went for 44 yards against Air Force on Oct. 22, 2022.

From there, the Azle, Texas, native established himself as a credible deep-ball threat for the Broncos, finishing the season averaging a team-best 23.55 yards per catch. He caught just 11 passes in all, but four went for touchdowns and he totaled 259 receiving yards as a redshirt freshman.

While the deep ball remains an important part of McAlister’s repertoire, he said there will be more to his game in 2023.

“Really the growth happened in spring ball and continued into fall camp. I’m growing and becoming a better player,” McAlister said. “Being able to run after the catch, knowing multiple routes, not just being the guy to go deep. Slants, goes, hitches, all of it, that’s probably where my game has improved the most.”

McAlister’s growth comes at an opportune time. Coach Andy Avalos announced at the start of fall camp that the Broncos would be without starting slot receiver Latrell Caples for the entire season. As the Broncos work toward establishing a receiver depth chart, Avalos said it will be about maximizing what each player does well.

“We can design and draw plays on the board and all that, but what are these guys going to do well and be able to do explosively to create an advantage?” Avalos said. “... This is an eager group.”

McAlister said he used the offseason to push past old habits and limitations.

“He made some plays for us in big-time situations, big-time games, and I think that has lit a little fire underneath him of like, ‘Where can I go with this thing?’” Boise State receivers coach Matt Miller said. “He came back after Christmas break with a new type of mentality of how he’s gonna prepare himself. I know he can do it athletically, but how can he do it mentally, too? That’s where he took the biggest step this offseason.

“... He’s had a really nice offseason, and I think he’s really primed to have a big-time year.”

McAlister is keenly aware that the competition for playing time will be tight this season. The Broncos have a strong group of returning veterans in Billy Bowens, Stefan Cobbs, Shea Whiting and Cole Wright.

They also have welcomed in new faces who are turning heads.

Prince Strachan, a 6-5 freshman, caught two passes for 56 yards and a long touchdown during the Broncos’ spring game in April. The Broncos also added redshirt sophomore Chase Penry, a transfer from Colorado.

“We’ve got a lot of depth,” Miller said. “We’ve got a lot of older guys and a lot of young guys, and nobody really in between. We need some of those younger guys to really take that next step here in the next month ... and go play big-boy football and do their job consistently well.”

Boise State’s projected receiver depth chart

X: Redshirt sophomore McAlister came on strong last season and led the team at 23.55 yards per catch. Watch for Strachan to push hard for playing time as well.

Slot: With the loss of Caples to a season-ending injury, this position is up for grabs. The most likely candidate to move over is Cobbs, a sixth-year senior who started 11 of 12 games in which he appeared last season. Backup roles could go to Penry or Wright.

Z: Bowens, a sixth-year senior, started 10 games last season, and there’s little reason to think he won’t do so again after finishing second on the team with 462 receiving yards. Borah High grad Austin Bolt missed the majority of last season with an injury but is participating in fall camp as he tries to work his way back into the lineup.

Schedule change: Broncos won’t play Houston in 2024

The Boise State football team suddenly has an opening on its schedule next year.

Houston pulled out of a game set for Sept. 21, 2024, at Albertsons Stadium, a Boise State spokesperson said Friday.

“We are currently engaged in conversations with Houston about adjusting our scheduled series,” Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement provided to the Idaho Statesman.

“As the college football landscape continues to change, we must adapt with it. We are committed to bringing Houston to Albertsons Stadium in the near future, while adhering to our scheduling philosophy that positions Boise State football to compete for championships.”