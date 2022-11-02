Deep Tech Market Revenue Totaled US$ 431.1 Mn in 2021 & is Expected to Reach US$ 3.8 Bn Exhibiting Growth at 21.8% CAGR Between Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

·6 min read
Deep Tech Market to Surpass US$ 431.1 Mn by 2032 as mobility technology to an increase the effectiveness and sustainability of ground and air transportation. East Asia is predicted to remain one of the most attractive Deep Tech Markets during the forecast period 2022-2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep tech industry analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market demand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The report states that the deep tech market is set to reach the valuation of US$ 518.2 Mn by the end of 2022. As per FMI, self-service, repackaging business capabilities, anywhere-running automation, any cloud, and utilizing any language for any competence would enable business users, technical teams, and non-technical team members to address their problems in a decentralized manner.

Businesses frequently produce repetitious material, whether it is press releases, product notes, opinions on hot topics, or quarterly financial reports. Natural Language Generation (NLG) will be useful in producing such repetitious content, and a human copywriter's job will be to provide the brand communication's tone and tenor a unique touch. In the future, NLG will produce more and more information on a consistent basis, requiring just minor manual editing to conform to organizational needs.

Key Takeaways: Deep Tech Market

  • By technology, the robotics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% in the global demand for deep tech during the forecast period 2022-2032.

  • By enterprises size, the adoption of deep tech solution in SMEs is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% between 2022 & 2032.

  • By end user, the adoption of deep tech solution in healthcare industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% between 2022 & 2032.

  • North America is expected to lead the market followed by Europe in 2022. South Asia & Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region between 2022 & 2032.

“A.I. labs and engineering teams will advance from developing specialized, consumable models to developing platforms and models that are more broadly applicable. With regard to solving wicked issues like text summarization, medical note parsing, text to picture, and many other things, the new generation of generalized models will make considerable strides. This is expected to fuel the demand for deep tech globally during the forecast period” says FMI analyst.”

Implementation of AI in Synthetic Biology

Particularly when it comes to applications that rely on sequential data, like DNA sequence information, neural networks (used in AI) have been found to be quite effective. Bio manufacturing businesses, like Zymergen, are harnessing protein structures from microorganisms (such organisms like E. coli), such as those developed by DeepMind, a software company to create things using biology. It is envisaged that the DeepMind data would be utilized for "synthetic biology," such as the development of bacteria that can more effectively synthesize novel compounds and materials.

More Valuable Insights on Deep Tech Market

FMI’s report on the deep tech industry research is segmented into four major sections – by technology (Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, language processing, Robotics, Vision and speech algorithm, quantum computing, and others), enterprises size (SMEs and large enterprises), end user (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, automotive, healthcare, agriculture, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the deep tech demand outlook.

Deep Tech Outlook by Category

By Technology:

  • Big Data

  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

  • Language Processing

  • Robotics

  • Vision and Speech Algorithm

  • Quantum Computing

  • Others

By Enterprise Size:

  • SMEs

  • Large Enterprises

By End User:

  • BFSI

  • IT & Telecommunication

  • Automotive

  • Healthcare

  • Agriculture

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Technology Innovation / Development Trends

4. Pricing Analysis

  4.1. Types of Pricing Models, By Technology

  4.2. Global Pricing Analysis Benchmark

NFT Analytics Tools Market:
The global Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) analytics tools market revenue totaled ~US$ 124.7 Mn in 2021. The NFT analytics tools market is expected to reach ~US$ 506.2 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 – 2032.

Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market:
Newly-released Silicon on Insulator analysis report by Future Market Insights reveals that global sales of Silicon on Insulator in 2021 was held at US$ 1.1 Bn. With 14.3% projected growth during 2022 – 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.9 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Smart Cut Technology is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13.5% during 2022 – 2032.

Seismic Survey Equipment Market:
Newly-released Seismic Survey Equipment Market analysis report by Future Market Insights reveals that global sales of the Seismic Survey Equipment Market in 2022 is estimated at US$ 1.6 Bn. With 3.8% projected growth during 2022 – 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.2 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Hardware being the top revenue generator of the Seismic Survey Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.9% during 2022 – 2032.

Cloud OSS BSS Market:
Newly-released Cloud OSS BSS Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of Cloud OSS BSS Market in 2021 was held at US$ 24 Bn. With 8.4%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be slightly higher than the historical growth.

Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market:
The rise in criminal and terrorist activity has increased the value of automatic fingerprint identification systems. The automated fingerprint identification system is a biometric identification method that employs digital imaging technology to collect, store, and analyse fingerprint data.

