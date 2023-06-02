The deep state is gearing up to fight a second Trump Presidency

If there is a second Trump administration, everything will be against him.

Every institution in the United States will be against him, including at least half of his own political party.

I expect Trump will win the Republican primary. However, one problem he will face is that the leadership of his party, its elected officials, especially its leading officials in the Senate, in the House, most governors, its biggest donors, its intellectuals and scholars and so on, will all or most of them be against him just as they were the last time.

To discuss the upcoming election in America, Steven Edginton is joined by the academic and former national security official under President Trump, Michael Anton, in the latest Off Script podcast.

Watch the full interview above or listen on your podcast app by searching “Off Script”.

