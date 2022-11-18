COP27: What are the sticking points in COP27 negotiations?

Matt McGrath - Environment correspondent
·5 min read
loss and damage
loss and damage

UN climate talks were meant to end on Friday but nations are deeply divided over cash to help poor countries cope with the impacts of climate change.

The idea of phasing down the use of all fossil fuels to limit the rise in temperatures is also the subject of a deep rift as the COP27 talks wind up.

The Egyptian hosts are trying to broker an agreement among almost 200 countries after two weeks of negotiations.

But such is the scale of division the talks may overrun into the weekend.

There's a real sense of urgency in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh as negotiating teams try to conclude agreement on a range of complex questions.

The Egyptian presidency has presented a draft document that sums up the positions of the different countries.

Here's a breakdown of the major areas of disagreement.

1 - "Loss and damage"

The big sticking point here is the need for a new fund to help countries deal with the immediate impacts of climate change.

The issue is known as "loss and damage" in the framework of UN talks. Rich countries have resisted this discussion for 30 years, fearing that since they played a major role in causing climate change, they will have to pay for it for centuries to come.

But the impacts of flooding in Pakistan, Nigeria and elsewhere in recent years have tipped the balance - here in Egypt the issue of the losses and damages due to rising temperatures has finally made it onto the negotiating agenda.

One of those taking part in the discussions is Tuvalu's minister for finance Seve Paeniu.

"People are now going without water, they are being rationed to two or three buckets of water a day," he told BBC News.

Drought is hitting the island hard, while at the same time the rising seas are threatening their future as a nation.

Developing countries like Tuvalu want a new financing facility to be established here in Egypt. The US is not in favour. It prefers a "mosaic" of financial arrangements, not a new dedicated fund.

The EU has said it would accept a new fund on loss and damage, with some conditions. EU Vice-President Frans Timmermans wanted to expand the number of countries that would pay into this fund to include China. He also wants to tie the establishment of the fund to tougher language on the phasing down of all fossil fuels and greater efforts to keep 1.5C alive.

Developing countries have also extended an olive branch.

Lula
Brazil's president elect was the superstar of the COP

"For those countries that are that are worried or anxious about liabilities and judicial proceedings, I think we can work around all those anxieties," said Sherry Rehman, Pakistan's climate minister, who chairs an important group of emerging economies at these talks.

2 - Phasing out all fossil fuels

The final discussions at COP26 in Glasgow last year almost fell apart on the issue of coal.

Richer countries wanted to phase out the use of the most polluting fossil fuel.

Larger developing economies including India and China did not.

Cue frantic huddles on the plenary floor as diplomats tried to find a compromise.

They settled on "phasing down" rather than "phasing out".

Here, India and a number of other countries wanted to expand this phrase to include oil and gas.

However, the draft document published on Thursday did nothing more than restate the Glasgow formula.

COp
COp

Many countries, rich and poor, were disappointed - and are pushing for the wider range of fuels to be included.

"This is supposed to be an implementation COP and that means when it comes to climate change, addressing the transition away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy," said Catherine Abreu from the Destination Zero campaign group.

"So they should be having that debate at the global scale in these halls."

3 - Keeping 1.5C alive

This was the mantra of the UK Presidency of COP26, and after Glasgow the concept was on life support, according to Alok Sharma, the minister in charge of the talks.

A rise of 1.5C is viewed by scientists as the threshold to very dangerous levels of warming - but there has been considerable worry here that the commitment to the idea would be watered down, especially as India and China were concerned it was no longer scientifically feasible.

Indeed the draft text published by Egypt is seen as a step back to the language of the Paris agreement, where the world would aim to keep the rise in global temperature "well below" 2C and to make best efforts to keep it under 1.5C.

"I see the will to keep to the 1.5C goal," said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as he returned to the talks.

"But we must ensure that commitment is evident in the COP27 outcome."

4 - US & China

While the recent meeting between Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping has seen some thawing of relations between the world's two biggest emitters, the lack of concrete areas of co-operation between them is hampering the UN climate process.

Xi
The meeting between the US and Chinese presidents may aid climate talks

A key example is "loss and damage" and climate finance more generally. Traditionally, the developed nations paid and the larger emerging economies, such as India, China and Brazil did not.

Now the US and EU want to expand the number of countries that contribute - and China is top of their list.

"By the end of this decade, China could overtake the US in terms of its historical cumulative emissions, and is the world's second largest economy, and yet in UN terms it still counts as a developing country," said Bernice Lee, from Chatham House.

"But the US has consistently failed to deliver climate finance and shoulder its responsibility as the world's largest emitter to support the the developing world.

"If China and the US can come to terms, a whole new solution space opens up for the rest of the world."

Follow Matt on Twitter @mattmcgrathbbc.

Latest Stories

  • Finding Common Cause (and Rhythms) in Sherief Elkatsha’s Music Documentary ‘Far From the Nile’

    Finding common cause and rhythm across language and culture is at the heart of “Far From the Nile,” from director Sherief Elkatsha, which opened the Horizons of Arab Cinema competition at the Cairo Intl. Film Festival. Elkatsha’s latest follows 12 African musicians from seven countries along the Nile River who comprise the Nile Project, a […]

  • Turkey detains suspect linked to Istanbul bombing in Syria

    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish security forces have detained a suspect wanted in connection with the deadly bombing in Istanbul in an operation in a Turkish-controlled area in northwestern Syria, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported. Other suspects detained following the bombing will appear before court officials on Thursday to face possible charges or be released from custody. The suspect, identified by his code-name “Husam” was apprehended by Turkish police late Wednesday in the Syrian city

  • Analysis-U.S. House Republican farm bill approach may test Biden hunger, climate goals

    U.S. President Joe Biden's pledges to slash emissions from farming and to end American hunger by 2030 may be harder to realize now that Republicans flipped the House of Representatives with a thin majority. Biden's Democrats, who retain control of the Senate, will start negotiating in the coming months with Republican House leaders over a massive farm spending bill passed every five years that funds U.S. public food benefits and farm commodity programs. “We know the Republicans will be less excited about innovation and will probably want to protect the status quo,” said Vanessa García Polanco, policy campaigns co-director of the National Young Farmers Coalition, a nonprofit group.

  • There are 8 years left to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals, but is it enough time?

    The UN Sustainable Development Goals set a target date of 2030. To meet that deadline, international collaboration and funding is required.

  • Asia FX sinks amid hawkish Fed bets, China COVID jitters

    By Ambar Warrick

  • Packers lose yet again, and defeat to Titans might end any realistic playoff hopes

    The Packers' season might be over after an uninspired home loss on Thursday.

  • Buffalo shooting suspect plans to plead guilty

    STORY: The white man accused of going on a deadly, racially motivated shooting spree in Buffalo, New York, has changed his mind about pleading not guilty in his case. That’s according to Terrence Connors, a lawyer for the some of the victims’ families and surviving victims, on Thursday. Peyton Gendron plans to accept responsibility for all 25 counts of charges against him at a hearing to be held next Monday, according to Connors. The lawyer also said there was no "plea agreement" with prosecutors. Gendron had pleaded not guilty to the charges in June. His attorney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Gendron was 18 when he went on the shooting rampage in May, at a supermarket in a predominantly African-American neighborhood of Buffalo, killing 10 Black people and wounding three people. He also filmed the assault and streamed it live. Among his charges: multiple counts of first-degree and second-degree murder, all of them as hate crimes. As well as attempted murder and one count of illegal weapon possession. He also faces a single count of domestic terrorism motivated by hate. That makes him the first person charged under a newly enacted New York state statute. The guilty plea would mean the case against Gendron will not go to trial. He could face life in prison or the death penalty on the state charges.

  • New Zealand's Ardern says she will bring up rights, tensions with China

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she will broach concerns about China's human rights record and geostrategic tension when she meets its president on Friday. Ardern is scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok. Ardern told New Zealand media travelling with her that there were areas of both agreement and dissension between China and New Zealand and both would be broached.

  • Herschel Walker Turns Horror Movie ‘Fright Night’ Into Incoherent Metaphor: ‘Vampires Are Some Cool People’ (Video)

    But at least it doesn't involve lies about secret children or abortions

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

    The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was dealt to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of arms on Wednesday.

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

    John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had