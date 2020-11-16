Report Scope: The report provides an overview of the global market for deep learning and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2020 through 2025.

New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Deep Learning: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05987655/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by offering, end user and region. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of hardware, software and services companies.



The report also focuses on the major drivers and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the deep learning market, and concludes with an analysis of the deep learning vendor landscape and profiles of the major players in the global market.



Report Includes:

- 57 data tables and 46 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for deep learning technology within the framework of big data analytics

- Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Insights into the market potential for deep learning technology, opportunities and challenges, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry

- Estimation of market size and forecast, with a deep dive of market share analysis on the basis of technology type, application, end use industry with major regions and countries involved

- Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments, and the value chain of the deep learning industry ecosystem

- Review of the U.S. patents and patent applications filed on deep learning technologies

- Discussion of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the deep learning market and global economy

- Information pertaining to strategic profiling of key companies present across the globe and their competitive landscape in this market

- Profile descriptions of the market leading participants, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nvidia and Qualcomm Inc.



Summary:

Deep learning, also known as deep machine learning (ML), deep structured learning, hierarchical learning, deep neural learning, and deep neural network, is a subset of ML.The technology uses an artificial neural network (ANN) to act like the human brain, by learning and solving complex problems through extracting features from unstructured data in areas such as speech recognition, natural language processing (NLP) and image classification.



Deep learning is the fastest growing AI technology.



The deep learning market was valued at around REDACTED in 2019. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant change in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments, all of which has impacted the deep learning market.



Several important research studies have been conducted to automate the detection of the disease in patients.Scientists are trying to apply deep learning technology to the analysis of radiography images for the accurate detection of the disease.



Over the next few years, startups and large technology companies are expected to use deep learning to create new products and services that will transform the way people interact with technology. The deep learning market is expected to grow from REDACTED in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED in 2025.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05987655/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



